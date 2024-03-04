“He can become much better” - Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal star to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his star attacker Bukayo Saka to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo by adding more goals to his game.

Saka has been one of the Gunners' best players over the last few years having come through the club's youth ranks. The forward grew up idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo who went on to become one of the best goalscoring wingers of all time from being an out-and-out creative winger in his early days.

The Arsenal star has also transformed himself over the years just like his idol and is now becoming a big goal threat on top of being a creative outlet for his side.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that Saka can still improve a lot as a player and has plenty of work to do in the finishing department. The Spaniard, however, insisted that even when Saka does not score, he offers a lot to his side.

Arteta said, as quoted by One Football:

“I hope he is doing that because he can become much better. He can get in better positions still. His finishing, especially with certain circumstances, has to improve and his timing as well. So he can do better.”

The Gunners boss added:

“Is he being more efficient? The answer is yes and the impact that has had on the team in the last seven, eight games has been really good. But [before the mid-season break] his overall play was still really high."

Just 22, Saka is not only one of the stars Arsenal have on their books but is also regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League. The England international has 16 goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances across competitions to his name this season.

The Gunners face a trip to Bramall Lane on Monday, March 4, to take on bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United. A win will see them close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City to just two points and one point, respectively.

Arsenal considering a double-swoop for Barcelona attackers: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a double raid on Barcelona with Arteta eyeing moves for Ferran Torres and Raphinha. The Catalan outfit are reportedly in need of raising funds from player sales and are ready to offer the two attackers for the right price.

Torres and Raphinha are both Premier League-proven having formerly plied their trades for Manchester City and Leeds United, respectively. Barcelona signed the former in January 2022 while Raphinha joined in the summer of 2022.

Torres and Raphinha played important roles for Barcelona last season as they went on to win La Liga and Supercopa de Espana. However, they have both fallen down the pecking order this campaign.

Torres has started 18 games across competitions this season while coming on from the bench on 14 occasions and has contributed with 11 goals and four assists.

Raphinha, on the other hand, has started 13 games while being introduced off the bench on 10 occasions and has scored five goals while producing eight assists.