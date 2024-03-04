Arsenal considering double swoop for Barcelona attackers as Catalans look to reduce their wage bill: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a double swoop for Barcelona duo Ferran Torres and Raphinha. As reported by Spanish publication Fichajes.net, Arsenal are plotting a raid on the Catalan giants who could be forced to sell to reduce their salary bill.

The aforementioned report claims that Barcelona are ready to transfer list both Torres and Raphinha as they are in dire need to generate funds. Torres and Raphinha have both played in the Premier League in the past and were signed by Barca from Manchester City and Leeds United respectively. The former was signed in January 2022 while Raphinha joined in the summer of 2022.

Torres and Raphinha played key roles for the Blaugrana as they won La Liga and Supercopa de Espana last season. However, both have become squad players for Barcelona this season.

Torres has started 18 games across competitions this season while coming on from the bench on 14 occasions and has contributed with 11 goals and four assists. Raphinha, on the other hand, has started 13 games and has been introduced off the bench on 10 occasions and has scored five goals while producing eight assists.

Arsenal have been linked with both attackers in the past. Mikel Arteta is understood to be a huge fan of Ferran Torres because of his versatility while Raphinha was heavily linked with the north London giants before he joined Xavi Hernandez's side.

Arsenal reportedly among a number of clubs chasing Barcelona wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye who has also attracted the attention of several other top clubs across Europe. The 19-year-old centre-back has been excellent for Barca Atletic this season and has impressed scouts from all across the continent.

The Senegal under-17 international joined the Blaugrana from Croatian side NK Kustošija in 2023. The 6 feet 1 inch defender has since featured 21 times for Barca Atletic having caught the eye with his all-round abilities at the back.

Barcelona have reportedly rejected a €9 million offer from Ligue 1 side Lens in January. However, the youngster could be in demand next summer as well with Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Lille all allegedly keen on signing him.