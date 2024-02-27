Arsenal among multiple European clubs keeping tabs on young Barcelona star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye. The 19-yeaar-old centre-back has made heads turn with his peformances for their academy side Barca Atletic.

In 21 appearances across competitions, Faye has scored twice. Overall, he has three goals and an assist in 36 games and is contracted with the Camp Nou side till 2026.

Faye's rise is being keenly monitored by clubs around Europe. In fact, the reigning La Liga champions rejected a €9 million offer from Ligue 1 side Lens in the recently concluded January transfer window to keep hold of the Senegalese.

As per Barca Buzz (via Roger Torello of Mundo Deportivo), the Gunners, as well as Borussia Dortmund and Lille, are interested in snapping up the teenager.

Barca are beginning to find form after a torrid start to the year. Xavi's side are unbeaten in six games across competitions - winning four - since a 5-3 La Liga home defeat to Villarreal last month.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are flying high in the Premier League, two points off leaders Liverpool after 26 games. Despite their early exits in both domestic cups, they are alive in the UEFA Champions League but need to overturn a 1-0 Round of 16 first-leg deficit at home against FC Porto.

What's next for Arsenal and Barcelona?

Arsenal FC

Arsenal have had the better season than Barcelona, but both sides are off the summit in their respective leagues, in third place.

The Gunners are within touching distance of Premier League leaders Liverpool with 12 games to go, But the Blaugrana's hopes of a successful title defence look slim, as they trail table toppers Real Madrid (65) after 26 games.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners next take on Sheffield United away in the Premier League on Monday (March 4), having won their last six league games since a 2-1 defeat at Fulham in December.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are next in action at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday (March 3). They take on Mallorca in the league at home on March 8 before hosting Napoli four days later in the Champions League Round of 16, with the tie in the balance at 1-1.