“He can do both” - Erik ten Hag confirms 25-year-old ideal role for Manchester United 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Donny van de Beek is at his best while playing as an attacking midfielder. He said that while the Dutchman can play deep as well, he has a good sense of positioning in attack.

Van de Beek joined the Red Devils from Ajax in 2020 but hasn't been able to cement a place in the playing XI. He has made just 50 appearances across competitions for the 13-time Premier League champions.

He was loaned out to Everton in January last season but only featured seven times due to injury. He's now back at United and will hope to revive his career under his former manager Ten Hag.

It's Donny time Donny van de Beek's stats under Erik ten Hag!🥅 Games (111)Goals (34)Assists (29)It's Donny time Donny van de Beek's stats under Erik ten Hag!🥅 Games (111)⚽️ Goals (34)🅰️ Assists (29)It's Donny time 🇳🇱 https://t.co/MxZU7O6LgF

Speaking about the midfielder's position ahead of their pre-season match against Melbourne Victory on July 15, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He can do both (sit deep and play high) - I know that from the past. But his best position is his capabilities in the box of the opponent, so playing short behind the striker (is his best role). He has a really good smell for being in the right position."

Van de Beek came on for Bruno Fernandes at half-time and played in attacking midfield in their first pre-season game against Liverpool on Tuesday, July 12. The Red Devils won 4-0 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand.

Manchester United confident of completing another signing this summer

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. The deal is in the final stage and could be completed within a few hours.

Fabrizio Romano



All parties involved in the Lisandro Martínez deal are convinced that it's just 'matter of hours and final details' to complete the agreement between Manchester United and Ajax.

Representatives from both clubs recently met in Amsterdam to make the agreement. As per another report by Romano, the Argentine defender will be signed for over €50 million.

Martinez, 24, played 118 games for Ajax under Ten Hag, registering six goals and as many assists. He is versatile and can play as a centre-back, left-back, right-back and defensive midfield.

Martinez is set to become the third new signing for the Red Devils this summer. They have already signed left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. As per Romano, Manchester United have also signed midfielder Christian Eriksen.

