"He can decide where he can go" - Sporting Lisbon chief breaks silence amid rumors linking Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with return to Portugal

Sporting CP director Hugo Viana has claimed that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could return to his boyhood club in the future. However, he added that it is unlikely to happen this summer.

There have been talks of Ronaldo moving this summer. He was linked with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at one point, which have since been discredited.

Ronaldo's former club Sporting CP has also been tipped as a potential destination. However, Sporting director Viana does not see that move unfolding this summer.

He told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"From what I can see from the outside it's not time (for Ronaldo to leave). There is always time to rebuild everything. In Cristiano there is a player who scored 20, 25 (goals) for sure per season. It's really important to have those kind of goals in the team."

Ronaldo starred for an otherwise average United team last season. He netted 24 goals in 39 games across competitions for the Red Devils. Although Viana has ruled out a reunion this summer, he has left the door open for a future return.

"Not now, I don't think that will be possible. But we never know. He can decide where he can go. But you never know the future. I don't want to talk a lot about that because when we speak about Cristiano, it is quite different. I think he has ne more year on his contract, so whatever he decides, let's see."

Manchester United's lack of transfer activity may negatively impact Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag is yet to sign a player

Manchester United are in dire need of a rebuild this summer. New boss Erik ten Hag has his hands full after a dismal 2021-22 campaign for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

United finished sixth in the Premier League standings, missing out on Champions League qualification for next season. Ronaldo, who is one of the most successful Champions League players in the history of the competition, will not be a part of the next edition if he stays put at United next season.

Add to that United's less than active work in the current transfer market, and Ronaldo could be a player worried about his future. He is a serial winner who likes to perform on the biggest stages and Manchester United's lack of ambition in the market might be enough to make Ronaldo doubt his future at the club.

utdreport @utdreport @Record_Portugal] Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag have already spoke several times. Ronaldo believes in the attacking football Ten Hag wants to play, but the club's inability in the transfer market is leading Ronaldo on the verge of a 'nervous breakdown' #mulive Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag have already spoke several times. Ronaldo believes in the attacking football Ten Hag wants to play, but the club's inability in the transfer market is leading Ronaldo on the verge of a 'nervous breakdown' #mulive [@Record_Portugal]

Ten Hag's first assignment will be against Liverpool on July 12 in Thailand. Ronaldo, along with Manchester United fans, will be hoping to see some new faces on the team by then.

