Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumors

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has broken his silence over Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo potentially arriving at the Allianz Arena.

Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with a move to Bayern as the Bundesliga champions consider a future without their talismanic forward Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, 33, continues to be linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona and has made it clear his desire to leave Munich this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Robert Lewandowski says he is ready to act if Bayern Munich won’t let him leave this summer. The striker may not show up for pre-season.



(Source: Sport) Robert Lewandowski says he is ready to act if Bayern Munich won’t let him leave this summer. The striker may not show up for pre-season.(Source: Sport) 🚨 Robert Lewandowski says he is ready to act if Bayern Munich won’t let him leave this summer. The striker may not show up for pre-season.(Source: Sport) https://t.co/Rboemc1pKF

However, his potential replacement doesn't seem to be Ronaldo, with Sky Sports reporting that buying the 37-year-old wouldn't fit in with the club's transfer philosophy.

Bayern director Salihamidzic has now confirmed those claims, telling Florian Plettenberg (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a top player with an outstanding career. However, stories on potential deal with Bayern are not true. These rumours have no truth”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“These rumours have no truth”, he said. Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić denies Cristiano Ronaldo rumours to SkyDe: “Cristiano Ronaldo is a top player with an outstanding career. However, stories on potential deal with Bayern are NOT true”, tells @Plettigoal “These rumours have no truth”, he said. Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić denies Cristiano Ronaldo rumours to SkyDe: “Cristiano Ronaldo is a top player with an outstanding career. However, stories on potential deal with Bayern are NOT true”, tells @Plettigoal. 🚨⛔️ #FCBayern“These rumours have no truth”, he said. https://t.co/g9xWOe3dFd

Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Manchester United whilst speculation continues to grow over Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski could be waving goodbye to Bayern

Portuguese outlet Record reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had become frustrated with United's lack of progress in the transfer market.

The United star is reportedly on the brink of a 'nervous breakdown' due to the Red Devils having yet to make any signings this window.

But per the aforementioned Sky Sports report, he is set to report for pre-season training with United after his break is over.

The talismanic forward is set to be a huge part of Erik ten Hag's new era at Old Trafford heading into next season.

He flourished for the Red Devils last season despite a disappointing campaign for the club where they finished sixth in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old hit 24 goals in 39 appearances and has shown no signs of age catching up to him.

Meanwhile for Bayern Munich, speculation continues to grow over Robert Lewandowski's future.

He is eager to link up with Barcelona in La Liga but the Bundesliga champions are doing all they can to hold on to their centre-forward.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



€35m with add-ons on the table, as Barcelona have submitted the new proposal for Robert Lewandowski, as expected - after player confirmed to Bayern his priority to join Barça this summer.€35m with add-ons on the table, as @wlodar85 reports - but now Bayern sources feel it’s still ‘not enough’. Barcelona have submitted the new proposal for Robert Lewandowski, as expected - after player confirmed to Bayern his priority to join Barça this summer. 🔴🇵🇱 #FCBayern€35m with add-ons on the table, as @wlodar85 reports - but now Bayern sources feel it’s still ‘not enough’.

Barca are expected to make a second bid for the Pole at €35 million plus add-ons (per Fabrizio Romano) but the Bavarians appear likely to reject it.

Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić told Bild in response to rumors of a bid (via Barca Universal):

“I don’t care about that. I’m expecting to see Robert in training at Säbener Straße on July 12.”

Lewandowski has a year left on his current deal with Bayern but continues to push for a move to Barcelona this summer.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far