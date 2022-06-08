"I am sure we will find an agreement together" - Robert Lewandowski confident of leaving Bayern Munich and joining Barcelona this summer 

Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to reach an agreement with his current employer Bayern Munich in the coming weeks. The Poland international is eager to leave the Allianz Arena this summer, but still has a year remaining on his contract with the Bavarians.

In a recent interview with Polish website Sport Onet (via Sport Bible), Lewandowski stated that he wanted to “leave Bayern” and did not consider any offers other “than that of Barcelona.”

His recent comments have drawn a response from Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic, who has supposedly made the club’s stance clear regarding Lewandowski’s contract situation (via Fabrizio Romano).

The call with the director has clearly not discouraged the Pole, who has come out with yet another plea to leave Bavaria. Speaking to Marca, the 33-year-old advised Bayern Munich to sell him in the upcoming transfer window and “invest” the money received from his transfer.

Encouraging the Barcelona camp even further, the star striker said:

“I think it is better for Bayern to invest the money they can get for me than to keep me until the end of my contract. I don’t want to force anything. I want to find the best solution for both sides. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world, a dream club for many players. I want this to end, we are not enemies. I am sure we will find an agreement together.”

Since joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, Lewandowski has featured in 373 games for the club across competitions, scoring 344 times.

The 10-time Bundesliga winner (two with Dortmund and eight with Bayern) supposedly has a verbal agreement to join Barcelona (via Fabrizio Romano) and could sign a three-year deal with the Spanish giants.

Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski doesn’t think he’s selfish in wanting Bayern Munich exit

The Poland international’s recent interviews have not been well received by fans on social media, with many calling his motives selfish.

Lewandowski, however, does not feel the same way and hopes that his fans will understand him someday.

He told Marca:

“No, it’s not [selfish]. I know what I had at Bayern and I appreciate it very much. I also know that I have been doing my best not to disappoint the club and the fans for the last eight years.”

Lewandowski added:

“I have always tried to give my best, to meet the expectations of the team and the fans. I appreciate the fans. If I wasn’t honest about my situation, I would feel I wasn’t being fair to the fans. I know there are a lot of emotions today, but I hope the fans will understand me at some point.”

It remains to be seen if Lewandowski will indeed play for Barcelona next season.

