“I am pretty sure of that” – Theo Walcott makes bold claim on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka amid interest from Manchester City

Former England international Theo Walcott has speculated on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka’s future, backing the player to snub Manchester City and remain in north London.

Club graduate Bukayo Saka emerged as the Gunners’ most convincing performer in the 2021-22 campaign, recording 12 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances across competitions.

His performances for the north Londoners have drawn attention from many top clubs, including Premier League winners Manchester City.

As per the Daily Mail (via Sky Sports), City have “stepped up” their interest in Saka. It is also believed that the 20-year-old wishes to play in the Champions League, something the Gunners cannot give him next season.

Ex-Arsenal star Theo Walcott acknowledged the allure of playing for a club like City but tipped the young forward to stay put at the Emirates Stadium.

Talking to talkSPORT Breakfast, the 33-year-old said:

“Obviously, when Manchester City coming knocking on the door, it is such a hard thing for any player really to turn down. He is very young, but I feel that he likes the area of London in Arsenal, the fans have been fantastic, and at the Emirates, which is one of the best stadiums I have ever played in.”

He added:

“He has great support, and I will be intrigued. My heart says he will be at Arsenal next season, and we will see after that. I think they are in that phase, they are slowly starting to get there. They would have taken fifth at the start of the season, given how it went. I am hopeful he will be at Arsenal next season, I am pretty sure of that.”

Saka, who has over two years left on his contract (June 2024) with the Londoners, is valued at €65million by Transfermarkt. He has scored 23 goals and provided 29 assists since making his senior team debut with the Gunners.

The Pep Guardiola factor could boost Manchester City’s chances of signing Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka

Playing in the Champions League is a big draw in itself, but we believe it is the Pep Guardiola factor that could help City secure Saka’s signing. The Spaniard has a reputation for nurturing young footballers and bringing out the best in them. Saka, who is in the early days of his professional career, could certainly use the guidance.

The work Guardiola has done with Phil Foden in the last couple of years serves as a testament to his ability to accentuate the goodness of young footballers. If Manchester City are genuinely interested in bringing Saka to the Etihad Stadium, they’d be wise to send Foden to sell the project to his compatriot.

