"He can be a difference maker" - Gary Neville names Manchester City star who can help Cityzens beat Arsenal in title race

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named the one Manchester City star who could help them beat Arsenal in the Premier League title race this season. The former Red Devils defender believes the potential return of Kevin De Bruyne will give Pep Guardiola's side a much-needed boost in their quest to defend the English crown.

For the second season in a row, Arsenal find themselves leading the Premier League title race on boxing day. Thanks to a brilliant run of results, the Gunners sit atop the table with 40 points from 18 games.

Manchester City meanwhile, have seen themselves fall to fifth place with 34 points after picking up just one win from their last five games. Commenting on the Cityzens' form, Gary Neville noted that they've been below their normal standards this term.

"For Manchester City, they have been below par, let's be clear. I won't use the word complacent, but they've been below par by their standards," the Premier League icon said on his Sky Sports podcast.

The former Manchester United defender, however, believes that City will fancy their chances if they find themselves in contention with Arsenal and Liverpool for the title by February. According to him, the potential return of Kevin De Bruyne from injury and the presence of Erling Haaland will boost their chances significantly.

"But I think if they're going into February in a position where they're neck and neck with these teams [Arsenal and Liverpool], and these teams haven't stepped up a level, they'll feel really confident because that sort of know-how of running down the final straight with that power in attack in Erling Haaland. If Kevin De Bruyne comes back as well, he can be a difference maker," he stated.

Kevin De Bruyne hasn't featured for the Cityzens since picking up a hamstring injury four months ago. According to Transfermarkt, the playmaker has spent 135 days on the sidelines so far, missing 32 games in the process. He's however expected to make a return to action very soon.

Arsenal and Manchester City in action this week

Arsenal and Manchester City didn't win their games at the weekend, with both sides forced to settle for draws. The Gunners ended up with a 1-1 scoreline during their clash with Liverpool on Saturday, while City played out a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on the same day.

The two clubs will get the opportunity to bounce back to winning ways this midweek as they both have important fixtures in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's men will lock horns with West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, December 28.

Pep Guardiola's side, on the other hand, are scheduled to go head-to-head with Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday, December 27.