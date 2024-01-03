“He can do everything” - Ian Wright heaps praise on ex-Liverpool man, labels star as his PL player of the season so far

Ian Wright named former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke as the best player of the season. He believes that the Bournemouth star was once laughed at and is now making everyone change their opinions about him.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Wright stated that Solanke can do everything needed from a forward and has now added goals to his game. The Arsenal legend named the former Liverpool forward as the best player in the league this season and said:

"He can do everything. Now what he has done is added those goals to his game. He is in those positions where he can now take his chances. I am really pleased for him because he is somebody that everybody laughed at. 'This isn't great and he is going backwards'. There were a lot of people laughing that he didn't make it after he left Chelsea, massive noise that he is going to be the next one, then he went to Liverpool and it didn't quite work out."

Liverpool sold Solanke to Bournemouth for £19 million and he has been in top form this season. He has scored 12 goals in 19 matches this season, helping his side sit 12th in the table.

Arsenal told to sign former Liverpool striker instead of Ivan Toney

Chris Sutton has urged Arsenal to sign Dominic Solanke over Ivan Toney in the January window. He believes that the former Reds striker will be able to adapt quicker as the Brentford star hasn't for some time.

He told BBC:

“How can you be certain Ivan Toney would come in and hit the ground running, he hasn’t played. Ivan Toney has proven himself as a really accomplished striker, but if Arsenal signs him, that doesn’t guarantee they will win the league. Solanke, Dominic Solanke, at this moment in time, I think he’s a brilliant all-round striker, at this moment in time if I had to pick Solanke or Toney, I would pick Solanke just because he’s in a bit of rhythm.”

Solanke was also linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but ESPN ruled out any interest from the Blues. He was a part of the Chelsea academy and only played once for the first team.