"He can do everything that Pogba does" - Italian football expert Conor Clancy delivers honest verdict on Manchester United target

Italian football expert Conor Clancy believes Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has what it takes to replace Paul Pogba and play for Manchester United.

Pogba's contract with the club is set to expire this summer, meaning he is set to leave as a free agent. The Red Devils will also let Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard depart, which leaves them short of options in the midfield department.

Milinkovic-Savic is one player on Manchester United’s radar, as per FootballTransfers, and a fee of €70 million might be enough to land the Serbian.

That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV Manchester United will turn to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as one of their alternatives should their move to sign Frankie de Jong fail, FootballTransfers understands. #MUFC Manchester United will turn to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as one of their alternatives should their move to sign Frankie de Jong fail, FootballTransfers understands. #MUFC

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, a player Erik ten Hag managed at Ajax.

Clancy explained that Milinkovic-Savic is similar to Pogba in terms of his style, but is unsure if it is the right time for him to join Manchester United with everything happening at Old Trafford.

He told GiveMeSport:

"He's very similar to Pogba in that he can do everything that Pogba does. Maybe he's not as good as Pogba when both are at their best, so for that reason, I'm not sure if Manchester United is a club he should go to.

"Obviously, everything's changing at United now with Ten Hag coming in, so who knows what's going to happen there. But in terms of ability, Milinkovic-Savic is more than good enough to play for United."

Manchester United will do well to sign Milinkovic-Savic

Milinkovic-Savic has been performing at the top level for several seasons now, and perhaps has the right profile for the Red Devils.

Whether or not he will be used the right way by Erik ten Hag remains to be seen. The Dutch manager will need to oversee several changes in the squad and at the same time build a team that can compete for major honors.

Jerry Mancini @jmancini8 🦅 🏻



This still has to be one of my favourite Sergej Milinkovic-Savic goals to this date. His ability to win aerial duels, fight off defenders and score with physicality is amazing. He wasn’t fully fit, came off the bench and made an instant impact. This still has to be one of my favourite Sergej Milinkovic-Savic goals to this date. His ability to win aerial duels, fight off defenders and score with physicality is amazing. He wasn’t fully fit, came off the bench and made an instant impact. 💙🦅💪🏻 https://t.co/Gd9pERhbu6

Milinkovic-Savic would be a solid replacement for Pogba. The 27-year-old likes to move forward from a deeper position and has mustered 11 goals and 11 assists in Serie A so far this season.

His distribution from central midfield will hold him in good stead under Ten Hag. The Dutchman needs a midfield metronome for his system to work, and Milinkovic-Savic can be that player.

