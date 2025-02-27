"He can f**k off" - Ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel slams Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher for 'disrespectful' comments about AFCON

Chelsea great John Obi Mikel has slammed Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher in a sensational rant on his podcast. The former midfielder termed the Englishman's comments about AFCON 'disrespectful'.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel said he was furious after listening to Carragher's comments on AFCON. He also pointed out how the former Liverpool defender had never won a major trophy with England. Mikel said (via the Daily Mail):

"It's so disrespectful what he said, and this is coming from someone who never won any major international competition with England. His statement was absolutely wrong. I hope he will come out and make a massive apology because he owes people around the world an apology. [It was] ignorant to disrespect such a wonderful tournament.

"If you think that the Premier League would be what it is today with just the English players you're f***ing having a laugh mate. The smirk on his face, the arrogant f***ing smirk on his face to dismiss... That smirk on his face is absolutely what tipped me off. You have people trying to correct you and you're coming out and attacking absolutely everyone else and discrediting this wonderful tournament."

He added:

"The guy says so many things on TV, never won the Premier League, analyses teams and tells them you have to win the Premier League. You never won it, you don't know what it takes to win the f***ing Premier League, you don't know what it takes to win with your national team. You can't discredit such a wonderful, wonderful tournament.

"People in Africa die for the Africa Cup of Nations. I am f**ing angry, I am f*ing angry, he spent so many years playing for Liverpool, he didn't win the f**ing Premier League. He sits there week in, week out, telling and teaching people trying to tell people how to win the Premier League. You haven't won it."

John Obi Mikel concluded:

"Africans watch you on the weekend and you sit there, open your mouth and discredit the whole f**ing African continent, saying your African Nations tournament is s**t. That is has no value because it's not the Euros or Copa America. He can f** off. We know in Africa what we bring to the Premier League. If you won the Euros with England I might understand that, if you won a major tournament with England I might understand that. You won f** all with England. F** all. And you try to discredit the tournament that I won, shed blood and tears for?'"

Mikel won the AFCON with Nigeria in 2013 and had a successful career in the Premier League with Chelsea, winning two league titles and a Champions League.

What did Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher say about former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah and AFCON?

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke about Mohamed Salah last week and claimed that the former Chelsea was at a disadvantage in the Ballon d'Or race. He claimed that winning the AFCON would do him no favor.

The Liverpool legend opined that the FIFA World Cup and EUROs would give players some boost in the Ballon d'Or race, while AFCON may not get them close.

The comments led to widespread criticism of the Liverpool legend, with several former players disagreeing with him.

