"He can be frustrated" - Deschamps makes interesting claim on how Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga feels about playing left-back

France coach Didier Deschamps recently spoke about Eduardo Camavinga playing as a left-back for Real Madrid this season. Despite being a midfielder by trade, the 20-year-old has often been used as a left-back for Los Blancos this season.

Speaking about the Frenchman's position, his national team coach Deschamps said (via RMC Sport):

"He can be frustrated. Finally, through training and the two oppositions in Qatar, the day after our first two games, we saw his skills: at that time, he was not jumping to the ceiling at the idea of playing left back, but he is good in duels, he is efficient, he claws on the defensive plan, and we must add his technical touch, his ability to repeat efforts without problem, which is a lot (smile)."

Further speaking about the Real Madrid youngster, Deschamps said:

"He takes less pleasure than in the middle, where he touches the ball a lot, while left back, he can be frustrated when the action develops on the other side. He can play in both positions, it's obvious. On the defensive phase, I find that he releases more in addition to safety, despite some risky tackles."

When quizzed about whether Camavinga will be used as a left-back for the remainder of his career, Deschamps said:

"He is not refractory, but there is a frustration in him, I know, in a position where the races are on the length and less diversified. In his head, he will prefer to settle in the middle field, where he is very good, but he is also very good as a full-back. He gives solutions to his coaches and his coach."

Camavinga has made 16 of his 54 appearances this season as a left-back across competitions. Regardless of his position though, the Frenchman has been brilliant for Real Madrid since joining from Rennes in 2021.

Will Eduardo Camavinga play for Real Madrid against Manchester City?

Real Madrid are set to take on Manchester City in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg clash at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17). Eduardo Camavinga is a doubt for the game after suffering an injury during the weekend's La Liga clash against Getafe.

The Frenchman has been a crucial player for Carlo Ancelotti's team so far this season, making 54 appearances across competitions. Hence, his potential absence could be a big blow.

However, Ferland Mendy returned to the team after a prolonged spell out of the team due to injuries. He could take up his usual role on the left side of the defense against the Cityzens.

This could mean that if Camavinga is available, he might feature in his favored midfield position.

