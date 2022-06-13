"He can get the best out of him again" - Noel Whelan tips Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard to launch move for Liverpool star

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to launch a move for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As reported by Football Insider a couple of days ago, Gerrard has turned his attention towards the Reds outcast who could be on the move this summer. As per The Liverpool Echo, the Reds could be prepared to listen to offers of around £10 million for the former Arsenal midfielder

Noel Whelan believes that Oxlade-Chamberlain could also be eager to work with the former England skipper due to his admiration for him.

He told Football Insider:

“Gerrard has got that trust in him from working around him and alongside him. He knows his character, knows his game. For a player, when you have a manager like Gerrard – there’ll be a lot of respect and admiration."

With us looking for a new no.8, I think he’d be a good option to provide competition to McGinn & Ramsey #avfc I wouldn’t rule out a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. I think his age is in the range Gerrard is looking for & he has experience playing at the top levelWith us looking for a new no.8, I think he’d be a good option to provide competition to McGinn & Ramsey I wouldn’t rule out a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. I think his age is in the range Gerrard is looking for & he has experience playing at the top levelWith us looking for a new no.8, I think he’d be a good option to provide competition to McGinn & Ramsey 👏 #avfc https://t.co/Nv86XPUfKo

Whelan cited the example of Philippe Coutinho, who has done well at Villa Park under Gerrard. He believes Oxlade-Chamberlain could also follow the same path as the Brazilian. Whelan added:

“He’s going back to players he knows and trusts. Gerrard believes he can get the best out of him again. You’ve only got to look to Philippe Coutinho as a prime example of that. It could be the same for Oxlade-Chamberlain.”

Liverpool outcast Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a brilliant addition to Gerrard's Aston Villa side

If available for £10 million, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could prove to be an absolute bargain for Aston Villa. The England international is a manager's dream due to his versatility and experience at the highest level.

With Steven Gerrard stamping his authority on the Aston Villa squad, Oxlade-Chamberlain could prove to be a valuable player for him. The Liverpool number 15 is capable of playing in a number of positions, something any manager would like. He started his career as a right-winger but eventually shifted into central midfield before moving to Liverpool.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be allowed to leave this summer. NEW: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be allowed to leave this summer. #awlive [paul joyce - times] 🚨 NEW: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be allowed to leave this summer. #awlive [paul joyce - times] https://t.co/wOrIoYhqka

Under Jurgen Klopp, Oxlade-Chamberlain has played in a variety of positions including central midfield, on both wings, and even as a false nine occasionally.

Villa have plenty of quality in the middle of the park. Oxlade-Chamberlain, though, will be able to offer them a whole new dimension with his tendency to burst forward with the ball.

