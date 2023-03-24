"He can go anywhere" - Arsenal star's agent gives update on client's future

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's agent has seemingly not ruled out a departure for the player in the near future. The Italian only arrived at the Emirates in January from Chelsea for £12 million.

There were some reservations over the move, as the Gunners had missed out on top target Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. However, Jorginho has been a massive hit in north London.

He has featured eight times across competitions, providing vital depth in Mikel Arteta's side's midfield. The 31-year-old's contract with Arsenal runs till 2024. However, his agent, Joao Santo, refused to rule out a switch for the Italian.

Santo told Radio Crc's show Si Gonfia la Ret (via Napoli Magazine) that Jorginho has great motivation to win the Premier League with the Gunners. They're atop the league, with an eight-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City, having played a game more:

"Jorginho can win the Premier League with Arsenal; there are 10 games left which will be 10 finals. It has been years since he has won the championship, so there is great motivation."

Santo then touched on Jorginho's future, suggesting that he could make a move to any team:

"Football is dynamic, when Arsenal took him, the Italian teams didn't need a player like Jorginho. With his characteristics and his very intelligent football, he can go anywhere."

Although Jorginho has shone in the early stages of his Gunners career, he has played second-fiddle to first-choice defensive midfielder Thomas Partey. Arteta seems eager to strengthen his midfield in the summer, which could only complicate the Italian's role in the side.

Reports claim that Arsenal are willing to break the club's transfer record to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice. The English midfielder could cost a whooping £110 million.

Leandro Trossard happy with first-team opportunities at Arsenal

Trossard has had a rousing start to life at the Emirates.

Leandro Trossard joined Jorginho at the Emirates in January following a £27 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion. He has hit the ground running, scoring one goal and providing six assists in 12 games across competitions.

The Belgian attacker has started seven times and is loving the amount of game time he has been given by Arteta. The Gunners winger said that he has joined a club boasting top talent (via Online Gooner):

“I maybe didn’t expect to make that many minutes, but injuries helped me a bit. I’m, however, more than convinced of my own capabilities. I arrived in a great group, filled with great players."

Trossard continued by expressing his delight over his move to the Premier League leaders:

"That also makes it easier for new players to adapt and reach their levels. It was a very busy and weird period for me, but I’m very happy that I have been able to join Arsenal. I think it’s been a great step for me.”

