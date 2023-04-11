"He can go and get another one" - Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga backs teammate to win another Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid's rising star Eduardo Camavinga has expressed his confidence in Karim Benzema winning another Ballon d'Or this year.

When asked whether Benzema could clinch another Ballon d'Or, Camavinga responded via RMC Sport:

"Of course. Nothing is impossible. If he continues to perform like he is at the moment, of course he can go and get another one."

Benzema has been in remarkable form for Los Blancos over the past two seasons. His 44 goals and 15 assists in the 2021-22 season led Real Madrid to clinch the La Liga and Champions League titles, ultimately earning him his first Ballon d'Or award. He has continued his remarkable form this season as well, tallying 25 goals and six assists so far.

In a recent match against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, Benzema secured a 4-1 aggregate victory for Madrid, scoring a hat-trick at Camp Nou. After a slow start to the season, followed by a brief period of injury concerns, the former France international has regained his top form.

With such impressive performances, Camavinga's confidence in Benzema winning another Ballon d'Or seems well-founded. The French striker's skills and experience have made him an indispensable part of the Madrid squad, and his influence on the pitch is evident in the club's recent successes.

Camavinga's endorsement of Benzema winning another Ballon d'Or is a testament to the striker's talent and dedication. As Benzema continues to deliver top-notch performances for Real Madrid, whether he can add another Ballon d'Or to his already impressive list of achievements remains to be seen.

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi is also a top contender for the most prominent individual award in football at the end of this year.

Real Madrid eye €50m deal for Villarreal winger

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on signing Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze this summer. As per RadioMARCA, Los Blancos are willing to offer €50 million for the Nigerian winger.

Chukwueze scored twice in Villarreal's 3-2 win over Madrid in La Liga, catching the attention of Los Blancos' hierarchy.

Perez reportedly dreams of pairing Chukwueze with Vinicius Junior on the wings. Chukwueze's current contract with Villarreal ends in 2024, and the club is willing to accept an offer of €50 million for the player with a buyout clause of €100 million.

Real Madrid may be in the market to strengthen their attack in the summer with Eden Hazard's future uncertain and Marco Asensio going out of contract.

