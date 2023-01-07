"He can just do everything" - Harry Redknapp makes bold claims about Chelsea and Manchester United target 

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has heaped praise on reported Chelsea and Manchester United target Harry Kane.

The England captain has been in stellar form this season, scoring 15 goals in 18 Premier League games. He scored a brace and provided an assist in Spurs' 4-0 win at Crystal Palace on January 4.

While Kane is an elite goalscorer, his link-up play and passing range have been accentuated in the last few seasons. Lauding the striker's all-round gameplay, Redknapp told talkSPORT:

“When you look at his all-round play, he’s just incredible. He can just do everything. He doesn’t just score; he holds the ball; he makes great passes; his work rate is incredible. He’s just a complete all-round player; he’s been amazing. He’s got better every year, and he’s in great form at the moment.”

Kane has been linked with Manchester United (via Fichajes) and Chelsea (via Ben Jacobs). Both clubs need reinforcements in attack.

Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona last summer, but he has failed to impress, scoring just three goals in 16 games across competitions. Armando Broja, meanwhile, is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury.

Manchester United have Anthony Martial, but he's injury prone, featuring in just 12 games this season. While Marcus Rashford can deputise as a striker, but he thrives as a winger, so signing Kane could be a huge boost.

The Tottenham striker has scored 198 Premier League goals in 300 games and is third on the list of all-time top goalscorers in the English top flight.

Chelsea and Manchester United target Marcus Thuram interested in moving to Premier League

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram would prioritise a move to the Premier League. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

"The Premier League is a priority for Marcus Thuram, for sure. Inter Milan are interested. I’m told it’s too early to decide. Thuram will take his time because being a free agent in June means it’s a big opportunity for him, and it can change at any time.”

As per BILD, Manchester United are interested in signing Thuram, while Chelsea have also been linked with the Frenchman (via Sports Illustrated).

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Christopher Nkunku (12) has more goals in the Bundesliga this season than Marcus Thuram (10)



Thuram, 25, has been in prolific form this season, contributing 13 goals and four assists in 17 games for Monchengladbach across competitions.

