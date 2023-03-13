"He can make the difference" - Erik ten Hag singles out Manchester United attacker for special praise after 0-0 Southampton draw 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised Jadon Sancho following his side's 0-0 draw against Southampton on Sunday (March 12). The Red Devils settled on a stalemate with the Saints after Casemiro's 34th-minute red card.

The game was marred by questionable officiating from Anthony Taylor. Ten Hag's men hung on with 10 men and were denied two penalty shouts. Aside from the controversy over Taylor's refereeing, the Dutch coach was impressed by Sancho's display.

The English winger was deployed in a No.10 role and was a creative spark throughout. He made one key pass, created one big chance, and completed four dribbles. Ten Hag spoke highly of his performance, telling MUTV:

“I think he did quite well as a number ten. Like he did against Barcelona and Leicester. He was really decisive against Leicester and also today with some really good actions. One time, he was really close to the goal with a run at the defending line and a cross to Bruno almost came there. He did a good job.”

Ten Hag was then asked whether Sancho could continue to have an impact in the role. He responded:

"I think he can, I think he can make the difference when we play three against two in the midfield. And that is not bad when you have Casemiro and Bruno and you have Jadon Sancho.”

Sancho has endured a difficult spell at Manchester United since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £74 million. He has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 61 games across competitions since then.

The English forward was sent to the Netherlands for individual training by Ten Hag during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He returned in February after three months out and is starting to impress in his new No.10 role.

Manchester United set to rival Arsenal for Fulham's Joao Palhinha

Palhinha is a Manchester United target.

Palhinha, 27, has enjoyed a superb debut season in the Premier League with Fulham. The Portuguese midfielder has scored four goals in 28 games across competitions and has been key for Marco Silva's side.

According to the Sun, Manchester United are among the suitors interested in Palhinha. However, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the midfielder, who could cost upwards of £40 million.

Ten Hag is expected to bolster his midfield in the summer, with question marks over the futures of Fred and Scott McTominay. The latter has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

