Newcastle want to sign Manchester United outcast in summer transfer window - Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United after falling out of favor at Old Trafford, according to 90min.

The Red Devils signed Maguire from Premier League rivals Leicester City for £80 million in 2019, making him the most expensive defender in the world. He was promptly made the club captain by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the England international has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season. The Manchester United manager prefers the center-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Maguire has started only five Premier League games for the Old Trafford outfit this season. His decreased involvement has led to speculation over his long-term future with the English giants.

According to the aforementioned source, Ten Hag is prepared to keep the central defender in the squad. However, the club have communicated to the player that he could fall further down the pecking order if they bring in defensive reinforcements.

Maguire is thus one of several first-team players the Red Devils are willing to sell in the summer transfer window, as per the report. They are, though, aware that they would only be able to pocket a significantly smaller sum compared to the fee they paid for his signature four years ago.

Many Premier League clubs are said to be interested in acquiring the 30-year-old's services. Newcastle are among those keeping tabs on Maguire's situation at Old Trafford, according to the said report.

Manchester United would prefer to sanction an outright sale for Maguire. However, they're also prepared to let him leave on loan if there's a prospect of making the move permanent in the future.

It now remains to be seen if Newcastle step up their interest in the former Leicester defender. It's also unclear how much money the Red Devils would want for his sale.

Scott McTominay is another Manchester United player Newcastle could target

Apart from Maguire, Manchester United are also prepared to part ways with Scott McTominay in the summer. The Scot is behind the likes of Casemiro, Fred and Christian Eriksen in the pecking order.

Newcastle were also credited with an interest in signing McTominay in the January transfer window. The player was said to be open to moving to the Tyneside-based club.

However, Ten Hag was reportedly against the idea of letting McTominay join a rival midway through the season. The Magpies could rekindle their interest in the midfielder in the summer.

