Manchester United star worried about lack of game time under Ten Hag and is keen on making Newcastle United move - Reports

Scott McTominay is prepared to swap Manchester United for Newcastle United amidst concerns about a lack of playing time under Erik ten Hag, according to The Daily Telegraph.

McTominay has been on Manchester United's books throughout his career as a footballer so far. He rose through the ranks at the club's academy before making his senior debut in their 2-0 loss to Arsenal in May 2017.

While the midfielder has since been a regular for the Red Devils, he has not featured prominently in Ten Hag's plans this season. He has not started a Premier League match for the team since October, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Fred ahead of him in the pecking order.

McTominay's reduced importance in this campaign has raised concerns about his future at the club. Newcastle United have notably been credited with an interest in acquiring his services during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Magpies have identified the midfield as an area that needs strengthening this month. The Scotland international has thus emerged as a target for them as the club's management admires him.

However, there have been suggestions that Manchester United will not sanction a transfer for McTominay this month. Meanwhile, the midfielder had also previously not shown any signs that he is keen to move away from Old Trafford.

The situation, though, appears to have changed now as McTominay is worried about the lack of playing time under Ten Hag. According to the aforementioned source, he is open to a transfer to Newcastle.

Eddie Howe's side will make an offer for the 26-year-old if the Red Devils show a willingness to do a deal, as per the report. It remains to be seen if the Old Trafford outfit are prepared to change their situation at this point in the season.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are competing for a top-four finish

It appears McTominay is prepared to leave Manchester United during this transfer window. However, the Red Devils could be reluctant to sanction a move for him midway through the season.

Ten Hag's side could be even more hesitant to allow McTominay to join Newcastle United, who are their direct rivals. It is worth noting that both teams are competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Magpies are currently placed third in the standings with 38 points from 19 matches. The Manchester giants are notably level on points with McTominay's suitors, but have a game in hand.

