Manchester United not interested in selling Newcastle United target - Reports

Manchester United do not intend to move Scott McTominay this month despite interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, according to Craig Hope of The Daily Mail.

McTominay has been on Manchester United's books throughout his career as a footballer so far. However, he has not featured prominently in Erik ten Hag's plans at Old Trafford this season.

The Scotland international started in five of the Red Devils' first six Premier League matches this season. Casemiro, Fred and Christian Eriksen, though, are ahead of him in the pecking order now.

McTominay's current situation in Manchester has raised concerns about his future at the club. He has thus been linked with a move away from Old Trafford despite having over two years remaining on his contract.

Newcastle United have previously been credited with an interest in signing the midfielder. According to the aforementioned source, he remains a player of interest for the Tyneside-based club.

The Magpies, who sit third in the Premier League table, are reportedly in the market for a new midfielder this month. While they have been linked with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, McTominay has been mooted as a potential option.

However, Newcastle may be forced to drop their interest in the 26-year-old this month. The Red Devils have no plans to part ways with him during the ongoing winter transfer window, as per the report.

It is also worth noting that McTominay has also not expressed a desire to leave the club despite his current status. It will thus prove to be a blow to the Magpies' hopes of acquiring his services.

Newcastle United have tracked McTominay's situation at Manchester United

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United have kept tabs on McTominay's situation at Manchester United. However, they fear the Red Devils will demand a hefty transfer fee for his sale.

At 26 years of age, the Scottish midfielder is only entering his peak years as a footballer. The fact that he has two more years remaining on his deal with the English giants could also drive his asking price up.

McTominay is thus not a top target for Newcastle United this month, as per the report. There are seemingly other players above the Manchester United academy graduate on their wishlist this month.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo is another midfielder the Magpies have been linked with. However, the Ecuador international is wanted by other clubs and is expected to cost a significant amount of money.

