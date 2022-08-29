"He can mark an era" - Xavi lavishes praise on Barcelona new signing after 4-0 win against Valladolid 

Barcelona boss Xavi has heaped praise on new signing Jules Kounde after the Frenchman's performance in the 4-0 win against Real Valladolid on Sunday (August 28). The Blaugrana are now third in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid who have won all their three games.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 24th minute. Pedri doubled Xavi's side's advantage late in the second half before Lewandowski scored his second in the 64th minute. Sergi Roberto put the icing on the cake by scoring in stoppage time - pounching on the ricochet after Lewandowski had hit the woodwork. Despite the Blaugrana's impressive attacking display, one of their standout performers on the night was centre-back Jules Kounde.

The 23-year-old arrived from Sevilla for €55 million this summer but missed the opening two league games, as the club couldn't register him due to their high wage bill.

Kounde produced a solid performance against Juan Jose Rojo Martin's side, which included an incredible goal-line clearance in the 70th minute. Xavi heaped praise on the Frenchman, claiming that he could carve out a niche for himself at the Camp Nou.

"He can mark an era; he has leadership ability, good ball output; we have made a great signing," said Xavi as per Mundo Deportivo.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz | Jules Koundé vs Real Valladolid.



📊| Jules Koundé vs Real Valladolid.- 76 Touches.- 54/58 Passes.- 2/3 Long Balls.- 2 Chances Created.- 1 Shot.- 0 Times Dispossessed.- 1 Goal Line Clearance.- 0 Times Dribbled Past.- 1 Block.- 1 Interception.- 3/4 Duels Won.- 1 Foul Won.

Xavi opted to deploy Kounde as a right-back against Valladolid. His versatility could be a major asset for the club, as they are yet to sign a replacement for Dani Alves, who left at the end of last season.

Gerard Pique's time at Barcelona could be coming to an end

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Jules Kounde's impressive debut for the Blaugrana coupled with Xavi's decision to start Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia ahead of Gerard Pique suggests that the defender's time at Barcelona is coming to an end.

The 35-year-old endured a torrid summer as his separation with singer Shakira drew intense media scrutiny. He had a reported bust-up with Xavi, who was willing to part ways with the veteran defender this summer. However, Barcelona eventually kept him on their roster.

Pique has made 606 appearances and scored 52 goals across competitions for the Blaugrana, winning eight La Liga and three UEFA Champions League titles among others.

Despite his incredible career with Barcelona, he finds himself behind Araujo, Eric Garcia, Kounde and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order.

