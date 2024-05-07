"He can never win the Ballon d'Or", "Ran Neymar and Messi out of PSG" - Fans call out Kylian Mbappe as Parisians crash out of UCL

Fans on X have slammed Kylian Mbappe after he failed to prevent PSG from being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, May 7. Les Parisiens suffered a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UCL semi-finals, losing the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

Dortmund had the advantage coming into Tuesday's tie after winning the first leg 1-0 at home. The first half remained in the balance with neither side managing to break the deadlock.

The German outfit rode their luck in the second half, with PSG hitting the woodwork on four separate occasions (six across both legs). Mats Hummels gave Dortmund the lead in the 50th minute, heading the ball into the back of the net from Julian Brandt's corner to silence the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe was unable to reverse his side's fortunes, as he was largely frustrated by Dortmund's excellent defense. While he struck the crossbar in the 86th minute, he missed one big chance, completed none of his four crosses, and lost five duels. Moreover, he lost possession 18 times in the second leg, making it 34 across both legs.

Fans were far from impressed by Kylian Mbappe's performance with one fan posting:

"Mbappé essentially ran Neymar and Messi out of PSG and forced them to spend 100s of millions on his French pals and still couldn’t carry PSG to UCL final."

Another fan wrote:

"He can never win the Ballon d or."

"Hummels escorting Mbappe out from Parc des Princes", one fan posted.

"Kylian Mbappe needs Real Madrid more than Real Madrid needs him. This has always been evident", one fan pointed out.

"Mbappe is not him", one fan said.

"Mbappe is a finished fraud, france super team carried him and gave him the worldcup, only important trophy he has ever won," another fan chimed in.

"Mbappe ghosting in two important games consecutively is crazy", one fan said.

"The compared this fraud to Messi lmao. I'm glad y'all are learning," another fan wrote.

How did Kylian Mbappe's PSG fare in their 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the UCL?

Kylian Mbappe was rendered helpless as PSG were knocked out of the UCL semi-finals by Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. With the Frenchman reportedly set to move to Real Madrid in the summer, his PSG career seems destined to end without the UCL trophy.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed:

Les Parisiens dominated possession with 70 percent of the ball. They also attempted 659 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent, while Dortmund had 30 percent possession, attempting 295 passes with an accuracy of 77 percent.

The Bundesliga giants defended well and looked threatening on the counter, unlike PSG, who weren't clinical enough up front. They had seven shots with three being on target, while the hosts landed 30 shots with five being on target.