“He can play the five positions” - Enzo Maresca talks up versatility of new Chelsea star ahead of West Ham clash

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has hailed new signing Joao Pedro for his versatility ahead of the upcoming game against West Ham United. The Blues lock horns with the Hammers at the London Stadium on Friday, August 22, in the Premier League.

Maresca's men arrive at the game following their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace over the weekend at Stamford Bridge. Joao Pedro started the game, while Liam Delap replaced him in the 73rd minute.

Both strikers joined Chelsea this summer, with Delap joining from Ipswich Town, and Pedro arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion. Interestingly, the Brazilian forward has started three of his four games with the Blues so far, while Delap has four starts in seven appearances.

On Thursday, Maresca was asked to outline Pedro's best position, and he insisted that the Brazilian is versatile enough to carry out multiple roles.

"I think Joao, with us, he can play the five positions at the front, the winger, wide or inside the pitch or behind the striker. I think he can play in all the positions. For sure, probably as a No.9 or behind the striker is his best position, but he can play in all attacking positions for us," said Maresca.

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea are interested in Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.

Will Carney Chukwuemeka leave Chelsea this summer?

Carney Chukwuemeka

Juventus have contacted Chelsea regarding a move for Carney Chukwuemeka this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, and is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

The Bundesliga club are apparently keen to have him back, and have seen multiple offers turned down by the Blues. Juventus have now entered the fray and are ready to prise him away.

The London giants are pushing for a permanent transfer as they look to streamline a bloated squad. Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in 2022 and was once tipped to achieve great heights at the club.

However, he has struggled to break into an overcrowded midfield, which boasts the likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, and Andrey Santos. Recent reports suggest that the Blues are also working to sign Xavi Simons this summer.

As such, Chukwuemeka's time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end this year. However, the London giants are yet to receive a proper offer for the player.

