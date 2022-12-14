"He can play the next World Cup" - Ronaldo backs Neymar to come back stronger after Brazil's elimination in Qatar

Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario has insisted that Neymar can replay at the next FIFA World Cup after the side's demoralizing exit from this year's tournament.

Neymar, 30, was part of the Selecao side that exited the competition in the quarter-finals after a shock defeat to Croatia.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker scored the opener in the 105+1st minute of extra time.

However, Vatreni hit back through Bruno Petkovic to take the tie to penalties.

The former Barcelona frontman didn't get the opportunity to take a spot-kick as Brazil crashed out due to a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat.

Questions soon arose over the future of Neymar, who was inconsolable on the pitch.

Before the FIFA World Cup, he had hinted that it could be his final appearance at the international tournament.

However, he claimed it was too early to decide his international future in the immediate aftermath of Brazil's exit.

He said:

“It’s too early to say that. I’ve no clear ideas yet — I can’t guarantee anything.”

However, 2002 FIFA World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario believes the former Barcelona forward can continue into the 2026 tournament.

The Real Madrid legend began by touching on Neymar's current low mood, telling AP:

"I think Neymar is very upset with the result of the World Cup for the Brazil national team. It's normal that he's feeling that way for now."

Ronaldo then insisted that the Brazilian winger could play at the next World Cup tournament:

"But I'm also sure that he will come back stronger and continue playing with the national team. He's still young... I think he can play the next World Cup.”

The PSG frontman impressed during his campaign in Qatar, making three appearances, scoring two goals, and providing an assist.

However, many are criticizing the former Barcelona forward for not taking a penalty in the shootout defeat to Croatia.

Neymar's Brazil teammate Casemiro on the painful FIFA World Cup loss to Croatia

The Brazilian suffered penalty heartache.

Casemiro was a standout performer for Tite's side in Qatar and took a spot-kick in the loss to Vatreni.

He smashed the ball past Dominik Livakovic, but it was not enough as Selecao crashed out.

The defensive midfielder made four appearances, scoring one goal - a phenomenal half-volley in a 1-0 win over Switzerland in Group G.

The Manchester United midfielder posted an Instagram reacting to his side's elimination.

He said:

"It’s been almost three days, but the pain lingers."

Casemiro added:

“I wanted to make this post with a cooler head and a better understanding of what happened, but it’s still hard to understand because of the way we went out. By far, this was the defeat that brought me the most pain in my entire career."

