"He can play for any team in England" - Transfer expert delivers verdict on Manchester United linked attacker

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio was in conversation with German outlet Wettfruende and shared his thoughts about Manchester United-linked attacker Christopher Nkunku. He was all praise for the Frenchman, who has been sensational this season and suggested that he should make a move to the Premier League.

Di Marzio said:

"I love him. I think the best step for him would be if he goes to the Premier League. Because we have to admit to ourselves, the Premier League is the best league in the world at the moment."

However, he was quick to point out that it depends on whether incoming manager Erik ten Hag wants Edinson Cavani to stay and if the Dutchman believes he can get the best out of Marcus Rashford or not.

"It will depend on what Manchester United and Erik ten Hag do with their strikers. With Cristiano Ronaldo, Cavani and Rashford. If he wants a change in his front line, then Nkunku would be a player who could."

Di Marzio also mentioned that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are themselves looking to strengthen in the final-third and could jump in for Nkunku as well.

He said:

"He can play in England for any top team, including Tottenham. Spurs will be looking for another striker. I don't know if it won't be Lautaro Martinez, it will depend on that. They only have Harry Kane, so they are looking for another one."

"Arsenal are also looking for a striker. For him, the best thing in the Premier League would be to go to a club that is ready to start a new project around his person."

GOAL @goal Christopher Nkunku has more goals and assists this season than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined Christopher Nkunku has more goals and assists this season than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined 🔥 https://t.co/JiqOYRuoD2

Manchester United linked Nkunku could help his team secure European silverware

The 24-year old attacker has been breathing fire in front of the goal and has scored 30 goals in 47 appearances for RB Leipzig. However, his playmaking has been just as exceptional and is reflected through his 20 assists.

utdreport @utdreport Rangnick is a big supporter of Christopher Nkunku and has 'sharpened up' #mufc 's scouts, who were not even watching him this season. United would like to do a deal for Nkunku. He will cost €65m+ #mulive [@sportbild] Rangnick is a big supporter of Christopher Nkunku and has 'sharpened up' #mufc's scouts, who were not even watching him this season. United would like to do a deal for Nkunku. He will cost €65m+ #mulive [@sportbild]

If Paris Saint-Germain lose Kylian Mbappe on a free to Real Madrid, they could try and plot a move for Christopher Nkunku as well. He graduated from the Parisian's academy before moving to the Bundesliga club in 2019.

However, amidst speculation of a big move, the priority for Manchester United's potential target remains helping his team in the Europa League. Nkunku's brace in the second-leg of the quarter-finals helped the German side dump Atalanta. They have a one-goal advantage in the semi-final against Rangers with the second-leg awaiting.

Cristiano Ronaldo has almost single-handedly carried the Red Devils for most of the season through his 23 goals in all competitions. The futures of Cavani and Anthony Martial remain unresolved, with the former highly likely to depart on a free. Therefore, a talented striker like Nkunku who can serve the club long-term and solve their woes in front of goal is high on priority for Manchester United.

