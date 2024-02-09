“He can play in any team” - Ex-Chelsea assistant Jody Morris hails Blues star despite recent struggles

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has sung the praises of the club's captain Reece James despite his recent injury problems. The right-back is currently on the sidelines, having undergone surgery to treat a recurring hamstring problem.

James was named captain of his boyhood club ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season following the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as manager. The Englishman has spent his entire career, bar one loan season with Wigan Athletic, at Chelsea, where he rose through the ranks, captaining multiple age groups.

Meanwhile, Morris managed most of Chelsea's recent academy graduates in their time with the U-21s and is very familiar with James. Working as an assistant to Frank Lampard in 2019-20, he handed the Englishman his debut for the club in a Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby Town.

Morris revealed to No Tippy Tappy Football that he believes the 24-year-old to be among the best in the world in his position. He reckons that James can play on any team in the world. Morris added that the fullback has shown great quality in his time at Chelsea and is one of the first names on their team sheet, when fit.

“Reece [James] when he is fit is one of the best right backs in the world and he can play in any team.”

James has featured only eight times in the Premier League this season owing to injury, but the Blues have found an able deputy for him. French youngster Malo Gusto has filled in admirably for the injured star in what is an impressive debut season at the club.

Gusto has 16 league appearances under his belt this season with three assists. The 20-year-old has adapted well to English football following his €30 million switch from Olympique Lyonnais.

Chelsea set to welcome defenders from injury layoff

Much of the season has been about Chelsea missing players through injury, but they have received a rare boost this week. The club have revealed that defenders Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah are off the injured list and could soon return to action.

Colwill has been out of action since injuring himself during the pre-game warm-ups in their FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Aston Villa last month. The England international has been one of the mainstays of Mauricio Pochettino's side, having made 27 appearances across competitions. He was sorely missed in their defeats to Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Chalobah hasn't featured at all this season and was the subject of multiple inquiries in the transfer window. The versatile defender is back to full fitness and could play a big role for the remainder of the campaign.