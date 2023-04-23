"He can produce a moment of magic" - Pundit raves about Arsenal star, claims he is a 'world-beater'

Former Premier League midfielder-turned-television pundit Jamie O'Hara has heaped praise on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been a livewire for Mikel Arteta's side, who have led the Premier League table for a considerable part of the season.

While speaking on talkSPORT ahead of the Gunners' midweek trip to Manchester City, O'Hara raved about Saka. He said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Arsenal have got a world-beater in Saka. He can produce a moment of magic.”

Saka has enjoyed a fantastic season for Mikel Arteta's side, scoring 14 goals and producing 11 assists in 42 games across competitions.

The gifted right-winger has already featured 173 times for the Gunners at the age of just 21 and has 77 goal contributions to his name.

The two-time Arsenal Player of the Season has also established himself as a key member of Gareth Southgate's England setup.

Capped 26 times for the Three Lions already, he was also crowned England Men's Player of the Year in 2021-22.

The Gunners will lock horns against Manchester City on Wednesday at the Etihad in a must-win game.

They have lost the upper hand over the Cityzens in the title race with three back-to-back draws and must overcome Pep Guardiola's side to regain their advantage.

Mikel Arteta's side currently lead the Sky Blues by five points but Manchester City have two games in hand.

Wayne Rooney compares Arsenal star to Manchester United legend

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has compared Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale to Red Devils icon Peter Schmeichel.

Ramsdale has been impressive for the Gunners since his move to the Emirates from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021.

The Englishman quickly dispossessed Bernd Leno as the Gunners No. 1 and has been a key reason behind their excellent season so far.

Wayne Rooney, while raving about the England international, has compared him to iconic former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel. In his column for The Times, Rooney wrote:

“I’m a big fan of Aaron Ramsdale. Despite his slip-up against Southampton, he has made a number of fantastic saves and played with huge presence. Normally, with goalkeepers, you want them to have character and presence but you want them to have calmness as well."

He added:

"If you’re going to be as vocal and extrovert as Ramsdale, you have to back it up with your performances, because otherwise it all looks a bit cocky. Well, he does and he reminds me of Peter Schmeichel. Obviously, Ramsdale has to keep improving to get near Schmeichel’s levels but the whole package makes him the closest thing I’ve seen for a long time to the Great Dane.”

Ramsdale has conceded 78 goals in 72 appearances for Arsenal, having kept 27 clean sheets in the process.

He has also been capped thrice for England so far and is pushing Jordan Pickford for the No. 1 spot.

Poll : 0 votes