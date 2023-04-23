“The closest thing I’ve seen for a long time” – Wayne Rooney compares Arsenal star to Manchester United legend

Wayne Rooney can't contain his admiration for Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, going as far as comparing him to Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel. Ramsdale has been a crucial figure for the Gunners, especially during their recent shaky defensive period, and his outstanding performance at Anfield played a key role in securing a draw against Liverpool.

In Ramsdale, the former United goalscorer sees a diamond in the rough reminiscent of the legendary Schmeichel. The legendary Red Devils shot-stopper was a force to be reckoned with in the 1990s, clinching five league titles in that period.

🗣️ “I’m a big fan of Aaron Ramsdale,” Rooney wrote in The Times. “Despite his slip-up against Southampton, he has made a number of fantastic saves and played with huge presence.”



Writing in The Times (via Evening Standard), former Manchester United man Rooney explained:

“I’m a big fan of Aaron Ramsdale. Despite his slip-up against Southampton, he has made a number of fantastic saves and played with huge presence. Normally, with goalkeepers, you want them to have character and presence but you want them to have calmness as well."

"If you’re going to be as vocal and extrovert as Ramsdale, you have to back it up with your performances, because otherwise it all looks a bit cocky. Well, he does and he reminds me of Peter Schmeichel. Obviously, Ramsdale has to keep improving to get near Schmeichel’s levels but the whole package makes him the closest thing I’ve seen for a long time to the Great Dane.”

DailyAFC @DailyAFC 🗣 Former Arsenal GK David Seaman on Ramsdale: “There's a confidence building in him and it is a calm confidence, because as a goalkeeper, you can't be like flying here, there and everywhere and ranting and raving – although Peter Schmeichel made a good career doing that!" #afc 🗣 Former Arsenal GK David Seaman on Ramsdale: “There's a confidence building in him and it is a calm confidence, because as a goalkeeper, you can't be like flying here, there and everywhere and ranting and raving – although Peter Schmeichel made a good career doing that!" #afc https://t.co/1iJWaI6t0m

Although the 24-year-old made a costly mistake against Southampton, leading to an early goal for the visitors, Arsenal managed to salvage a 3-3 draw. The team must now gear up to face Manchester City at the Etihad on Wednesday night in a game that could determine the fate of the Premier League title race.

Despite Ramsdale's blunder against Southampton tarnishing his recent heroics, Rooney's faith in the young goalkeeper remains unshaken. The belief that he has the potential to become the Manchester United legend's heir apparent speaks volumes about the rising star's skill and talent.

As Arsenal prepare for their crucial clash against Manchester City, all eyes will be on Ramsdale to see if he can rise to the occasion.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale apologizes to fans for Southampton error

According to Football London, Aaron Ramsdale expressed regret to supporters following an early mistake that led to Southampton taking the lead just 27 seconds into the match. The Gunners entered the game hoping to reverse their recent dip in form, having experienced consecutive league draws.

These stalemates caused Arsenal's lead to shrink from eight points to a mere four, intensifying the urgency to secure a victory against the Saints. However, Ramsdale's attempt to pass the ball to Oleksandr Zinchenko in midfield within the opening moments of the game was intercepted by Carlos Alcaraz.

The Argentine prodigy seized the opportunity, curling the ball beyond Ramsdale's reach and into the net, handing the visiting team an unexpected lead. The game eventually ended with both sides sharing the spoils, further affecting Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title for the first time in 19 years.

