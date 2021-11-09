"He can provide defensive cover for England" - Joe Cole talks up Chelsea star's versatility and makes interesting Jack Grealish comparison

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole believes England could use Mason Mount to help out in defence whenever the need arises.

Cole praised Mount's versatility, and said that the Blues star and Phil Foden have displayed their defensive acumen while playing for England. Speaking to The Sun (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the 40-year-old said about the two players:

“Mount and Foden especially have shown they can provide defensive cover when needed for England.”

Cole also talked about Jack Grealish's role at Manchester City this season. Grealish, who joined the Citizens this summer on a record-breaking transfer, has struggled to get going offensively. However, the former Aston Villa man has consistently helped Pep Guardiola's side win the ball back and defend against opponents.

Cole said about Grealish:

“Grealish is doing that more at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. So it is not as though you can’t trust them to do the job.”

Mason Mount has featured only sparingly for Chelsea this season. The Englishman has played 13 games for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, but has accumulated 754 minutes of game time. Mount has scored three goals and assisted two this campaign.

Interestingly, all three of the 22-year-old's goals and one of his assists came during Chelsea's 7-0 rout of Norwich City on October 23.

"Mason this year hasn’t been the same Mason as last year" - Gianfranco Zola feels Chelsea star is yet to hit his stride this season

Ex-Chelsea player Gianfranco Zola recently said that Mason Mount hasn't looked his best this season. Speaking to talkSPORT (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Zola said:

“I still think there are players that will go up in performance. Mason this year hasn’t been the same Mason as last year.”

His hat-trick against Norwich, though, should give Mount some much-needed impetus to kickstart his campaign. He will now join England in the international break before returning for Chelsea's Premier League game with Leicester City on November 20.

Despite the drop in performance levels from Mount, The Blues have looked good so far this season. Chelsea lead the Premier League table, having collected 26 points from 11 matches. Tuchel's side have scored 27 goals and conceded just four. They are three points clear of Manchester City in second place and West Ham United in third.

Chelsea only need a draw on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League to progress to the knockout stage. The Blues are second in Group H with nine points, three behind leaders Juventus.

Edited by Bhargav