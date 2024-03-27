“He can have a runny mouth” - Kate Abdo’s boyfriend Malik Scott responds to Jamie Carragher’s tasteless joke

Kate Abdo's partner Malik Scott recently reacted to a statement made by Jamie Carragher in the aftermath of Arsenal's Champions League victory over Porto earlier this month.

Carragher, sporting a Gunners jersey, proposed that Abdo have a turn wearing it next. Remaining loyal to Manchester United, Abdo dismissed the comment. But Carragher's follow-up remark, "Not to Malik," caused a tense moment among Thierry Henry and Micah Richards. A shocked Abdo responded with, "What? Why would you say that?"

Abdo's partner and boxing trainer Malik Scott talked to Lord Ping about what had happened, revealing (via Mirror):

"I thought Jamie was just being himself, sometimes he can have a runny mouth, sometimes he's not that good at reading the room, sometimes, he's someone that can make beyond sarcastic jokes and it comes across as digging a little bit, especially if you're dealing with a woman."

Malik made it clear that Abdo's feelings and reactions to these circumstances are what really matter to him, adding:

"But I don't take it personal, it did not enter our home, it really was nothing, but in those types of situations my concern is more about Kate and her feelings, she is someone I'm very much in love with, so once I saw how she handled it, me and her discussed it, and that was that."

He went on to caution Carragher sternly:

"As long as Kate is happy, I have no problem. Now, if he makes Kate upset, then I have a serious problem and he'll get a call from me, and if he doesn't pick up my call, I'll show up in a physical manner for him."

Kate Abdo's net worth revealed amid work on Champions League coverage for CBS

Kate Abdo has established herself as a major force in sports broadcasting. She is the host of coverage for important football competitions like the UEFA Champions League and Europa League on CBS Sports.

Kate Abdo's estimated net worth is believed to be £2 million (via Express) thanks to her impressive work in sports broadcasting. She was once married to Ramtin Abdolmajid, an investor and businessman, but has since moved on, and is now dating former boxer Malik Scott.

Abdo is presently living in the UK, which helps her collaborate closely with CBS Sports, alongside Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards. Her work also necessitates regular trips to the US, mostly for boxing coverage on DAZN.