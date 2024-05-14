“He can score and then come to Arsenal” - Theo Walcott admits he wants Tottenham star at Emirates, urges him to score v Manchester City

Former Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott admitted he would love to see Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min move to the Emirates. He also wished the South Korea international would score against Manchester City in Spurs' upcoming Premier League game and help the Gunners win the league title.

Notably, City will secure the league title if they win both their remaining matches, against Tottenham and West Ham United. Spurs' arch-rivals and current leaders Arsenal, however, will take the trophy home if City lose one of these games and the Gunners win their last game of the season against Everton.

Speaking on The Monday Night Club, football pundit Chris Sutton jokingly said that a player could lose popularity among Tottenham fans if he scored against Manchester City. He said:

"Maybe in years to come that particular player won't be getting many after dinner events at their particular club."

Walcott quickly replied that he hoped it was Son and jokingly sent the forward an open invitation to join the Gunners. He said:

"Well, hopefully it's Son because everyone loves a bit of Son. I'll take him at Arsenal, he can score and then come to Arsenal – no problem."

Mikel Arteta's side need Tottenham to take points off Manchester City to take control of the Premier League title race on the final day. If Pep Guardiola's side pick up the win, they will go into the last matchday on top of the table.

Theo Walcott confident about Arsenal's future

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal will get even better next season. However, he does not see them winning the Premier League title this season, with Manchester City still in control of their fate.

He said on BBC:

"They have done everything right up until now. You have to give credit to Mikel Arteta, and the whole set-up there, he has changed the whole atmosphere, the stadium and the fans – the belief, I think the belief in the main thing now. It is sort of draining, you can feel it in the atmosphere. I think they are going to be better next year. I think City will but I think Arsenal will and it will be interesting for everyone to see again."

The Gunners are a point ahead of Manchester City in the league table having played a game more. Mikel Arteta's side, however, have a better goal difference and should City only manage a draw against Spurs, they will need to win and score three more goals than the Gunners on the final day to seal the title.