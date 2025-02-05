"He can score in every single match" – Former Chelsea star David Luiz heaps praise on Arsenal duo

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender David Luiz has lavished praise on Gunners duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard owing to both players' recent rise in stature.

During a recent chat with The Sun, Luiz lauded Magalhaes (h/t Metro):

"Gabriel has the power of a monster. He can score in every single match! He's a powerful guy. I hope he continues this way with the help of [Arsenal manager Mikel] Arteta who gets the best out of him every day."

Magalhaes, 27, is now considered one of the best centre-backs in the world. He has bagged five goals in 33 outings across competitions for Arsenal this season, helping them register 11 clean sheets so far.

Luiz also opened up on his admiration for Odegaard, commenting:

"Martin has grown a lot and is now a world-class player. He's an amazing person and he's turned into a great leader."

Odegaard, 26, earned the captain's armband at Arsenal owing to his commanding displays over the last few seasons. He has contributed three goals and six assists in 24 total matches for Arsenal this season.

Chelsea told to make 3 signings this summer

After Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League home victory against West Ham United earlier on Monday (February 3), Manchester United legend Gary Neville opined on the Blues' season. He said on Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"You're going to get a rollercoaster of results with a young team, you're not going to get a perfect climb to the top. They're going to pick up lessons along the way and we're seeing that. They need improvements in two or three positions and they will know that it's not just a case of these players developing and winning the league."

Neville, who is an eight-time Premier League winner, concluded:

"They will need to add to the squad. [They should invest] in a goalkeeper, a centre-forward, maybe a centre-back. They're going to need to improve. But they're on the right track and they're in a good position."

Chelsea are expected to bolster their squad this summer with a number of stars being linked with them of late. They are allegedly keeping tabs on Gregor Kobel owing to Robert Sanchez's recent poor outings.

On the other hand, Chelsea could reportedly reignite their interest in Victor Osimhen after the end of the ongoing term. They could also snap up a new centre-back with Axel Disasi likely to depart this summer.

