"He can stay there for three or four years at the most" - Erling Haaland's dad outlines Manchester City exit plan 

Alfie Haaland, the father of Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, has outlined his son's career timeline at the club.

The Norwegian goal machine joined Pep Guardiola's team on a high-profile transfer at the start of the season. Erling Haaland has gotten off to an emphatic start to his career for the Cityzens, scoring 14 goals from 10 games across all competitions. Eleven of those goals have come in the Premier League in seven games.

Despite the unprecedented start, Manchester city fans might not see the player at the club for an extended period of time. Haaland penned a five-year deal with the defending English champions.

However, according to Alfie Haaland, a former City player himself, his son might not stay at the club for more than three or four years. The plan for the Norwegian is to play across all five top European leagues.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were also interested in the player. However, his camp decided that Pep Guardiola's side were the best team for him at the moment.

On the TV show "Haaland - The Big Decision," here's what Alfie Haaland said:

"I think Erling wants to prove his abilities in all leagues. Then he can stay there [Manchester City] for three or four years at the most. He could be, for example, two-and-a-half years in Germany, two-and-a-half years in England and then in Spain, Italy, France, right?" (h/t mirror.co.uk)

He added:

"On our list, I think City is the best team. [Bayern] Munich is No. 2. We have Real Madrid as No. 3, Paris Saint-Germain as No. 4. We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good. Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised physios for taking care of Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City sent a physio along with Erling Haaland to take care of the player for his international games for Norway. Haaland suffered several injuries while playing for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Pep Guardiola, however, heaped praise on the physios for taking proper care of Haaland (via manchestereveningnews):

"I’ve always said to the club that the most important department in the backroom staff is the physios. They take care of the legs. Erling struggled a lot in Dortmund last year with injuries and arrived here with small problems after surgery in the summer.

"He started to work with Mario and other guys and thanks to them – and his work ethic - he can play regularly now."

