"He can still be a crucial player" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel explains what 28-year-old star must do to turn around career at the club

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku can still turn things around at the club after what has been a disappointing season.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Blues last summer on a club-record £97.8 million transfer from Inter Milan.

Lukaku evolved into one of Europe's most potent goalscorers during his time with the Serie A giants. He scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for the Nerazzurri across all competitions. The striker was also instrumental in the side's league title win in the 2020-21 season.

However, he has not been able to replicate the goalscoring heights he hit in Italy at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has scored just 12 goals in 37 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season. He also ran into trouble off the field after criticizing Tuchel's system during an interview with Sky Italia in December.

However, Tuchel isn't giving up on the Belgian just yet. When asked if the striker could seek an exit from the club this summer, the German manager said (via Football London):

"That is a question you need to ask him. For us it is clear, we can play with Romelu and we can be very strong with Romelu and we proved it."

Tuchel is confident that Lukaku can still taste success with the west London side despite his current woes. He continued:

"We will prove it if he is involved and keeps involved mentally and he stays involved in the situation to go through this he can grow from it and come back stronger."

Tuchel also commented on the surprising lack of form Lukaku has shown, saying:

"It is always like this and it is for sure disappointing for him and not what we expected, not what we expected at the moment, but it is not finished and we will not give in."

"We never give in with any players and we never give up. We will push him, we will push as far as we can and as long as the player stays involved in the mentality that is needed to bring a team forward he can still be a crucial player."

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku could bounce back against Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku's best performance for Chelsea this season arguably came in their 2-0 victory over Arsenal last August.

The Belgium international bullied the Gunners' defenders throughout the game and scored a brilliant goal.

Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night (April 20). Although Lukaku can expect to start on the bench, he could play a vital role in the latter stages of the game.

