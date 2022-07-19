"He can still play a big part" - Glen Johnson dismisses claims that Chelsea attacker could suffer from Cristiano Ronaldo's potential arrival 

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has claimed that a move for Cristiano Ronaldo would have been good for the Blues. He added that Kai Havertz would not have suffered, claiming the German would have been perfect for the number 10 role.

Chelsea were among the clubs linked with Ronaldo this summer but chose not to make a move. Thomas Tuchel was reportedly not keen on working with the Manchester United star, and the new owners decided not to go ahead.

Speaking to Betting Odds, Johnson claimed it would have been a good move for Chelsea and dismissed claims that it would have affected Havertz. He said:

"I don't personally see Kai Havertz as a striker. He's scored some big goals, so he's clearly more than capable, however I don't know how capable he is doing it over an entire season. He's a makeshift striker, where someone like Lewandowski is an out and out striker. I think Havertz and Ronaldo or Lewandowski can both have a role, I don't think either Ronaldo or Lewandowski will cut off Havertz's path into the starting eleven. He can drop into the number ten role too, so he can still play a big part."

Thomas Tuchel on rejecting Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel commented on the decision to turn down a move for Cristiano Ronaldo and claimed that they were not going to dig deep into it out of respect. He praised the Manchester United star, but hinted that the player was not someone he wanted in his squad.

He was quoted by the Metro as saying:

"If we considered his name… well he's a fantastic player he is a fantastic player for another fantastic club in our competition in the Premier League. Out of respect we don't comment on these players because we don't like other coaches to speak about our players. This is where this has to stay. We focused on our top target Raheem Sterling who we signed and everything else stays behind closed doors."

Chelsea have signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer so far.

