“He can’t cope in those high stakes high intensity moments” – Arsenal fans rip apart ‘flimsy’ 23-year-old after poor display in 2-0 loss at Newcastle

Arsenal fans criticized midfielder Martin Odegaard after their 2-0 loss against Newcastle United in the Premier League on May 16. They felt the Norwegian can't handle the pressure and didn't make any impact on the night.

The Gunners knew that a win against the Magpies would've put them above Tottenham Hotspur in fourth spot in the league table. However, Arsenal capitulated, losing 2-0 at St. James' Park on the night and deservedly so. They are now fifth, two points behind Spurs in the table.

An unfortunate own goal from Ben White in the 55th minute kicked things off for Newcastle's dominant win. Joelington's cross deflected off Callum Wilson and on to White before going past the helpless Aaron Ramsdale.

Bruno Guimares then scored against a side that were heavily linked with a move in January.

Arsenal looked devoid of confidence throughout the match and Odegaard's poor performance stood out on the night. The Gunners captain looked lost at times against Newcastle. He perhaps didn't show leadership skills either to motivate his side, who were run ragged by the Magpies. He lost possession nine times, made two fouls and won just six of his attempted 13 ground duels.

Fans were certainly unhappy with his performance and took to Twitter to share their disappointment. Here are some reactions:

shariq 🇵🇸 @shxriqqq sub odegaard off man he’s a beta sub odegaard off man he’s a beta

the benjamin$ @isiomanb This is the Odegaard you people said grabs game by the scruff of the neck to disrespect Ozil. This same one. Fools This is the Odegaard you people said grabs game by the scruff of the neck to disrespect Ozil. This same one. Fools

callum @Callum___Moran Odegaard is a player you want when 3-0 up and cruising. He can’t cope in those high stakes high intensity moments Odegaard is a player you want when 3-0 up and cruising. He can’t cope in those high stakes high intensity moments

Etienne @Matteo_Olie Take that armband from Odegaard immediately Take that armband from Odegaard immediately

Unai K @unai_k2 Odegaard what the fuck are you doing Odegaard what the fuck are you doing

DM 🇨🇩🇦🇴 @AFC_Dmman Odegaard is so so flimsy man Odegaard is so so flimsy man

arturek @art_dmk martin odegaard vs newcastle martin odegaard vs newcastle https://t.co/6WNswNXyM6

GoonerExtra @GoonerExtra Odegaard has not made a stamp on this game at all, barely noticed him in the second half Odegaard has not made a stamp on this game at all, barely noticed him in the second half

Is Europa League a successful season for Arsenal following Newcastle defeat?

The Gunners slip up may have cost them Champions League football

Arsenal went into the season without European football for the first time in 26 years as they finished eighth last season. That boded well for their hopes of a good campaign.

They were not touted as favorites for the top four but by half-way through the season they were starting to earn plaudits. Soon, they were the favorites to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

However, in the latter stages of the season, Mikel Arteta's side have come off the boil. They lost to Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and now Newcastle.

They will now have to hope that Spurs slip up against Norwich City on the final day of the season (May 22) whilst they need to beat Everton.

However, should that fail to happen, they will finish fifth and be playing Europa League football, which on the face of it isn't that bad of an outcome.

The Gunners possess a young squad that has been built to have a bright future and maybe a top-four finish this early was too much of an ask.

