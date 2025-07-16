"He can’t finish" - Manchester United told not to sign Premier League star by former Red Devils striker

Alan Brazil does not think Nicolas Jackson will be a good signing for Manchester United. Ray Parlour said that the Chelsea star will not be close to any of the strikers who have played for the club in recent seasons.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour was the first to point out that Manchester United were waiting too long to sign a forward. He claimed that the price was going to go up as the deadline day approached and said:
"The problem you have is the lack of number nines and the price goes up. But with some of the strikers Man United have had over the years, I don't think he would get anywhere near the top category."
Brazil was quick to comment, claiming that the Chelsea star needs too many chances to score a goal. He does not think the Senegal striker will get many chances at Manchester United and added:
"He can't finish. Well he can finish but he needs a lot of chances to score. And I would say he'd get more chances but Chelsea are a better side than Man United so I don't see it working. You never know and I wish him well but I don't see it working."
Manchester United are the latest club to show interest in Nicolas Jackson after Chelsea signed João Pedro and Liam Delap.
Tore André Flo wants Manchester United target to star over Liam Delap
Tore André Flo spoke to AceOdds earlier this summer and claimed that Nicolas Jackson should be the main striker at Chelsea. He does not believe Liam Delap is better than Manchester United and said:
"I think Jackson is good enough. I like him at times, and at other times he frustrates me. That speed he has is special and he has improved in his movements, flaming gaps, he's better on the ball. He can be the main guy for Chelsea as he's young and still learning. That speed and power means he can be the big thing for the club. I would stick with Nicolas over signing Delap. I think Nico will get there at some point. With his age, added experience, I feel he will be the guy to stick with."
Manchester United were interested in Liam Delap, but the striker chose to join Chelsea instead. They activated his £30 million release clause and then signed João Pedro from Brighton for £60 million.