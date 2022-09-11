"He can’t hang around too long" - Stan Collymore names 6 potential destinations for ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Former Nottingham Forest striker Stan Collymore has provided a list of potential clubs that former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could manage in the near future.

The Blues sacked Tuchel following their 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on September 6. The club issued a statement following the German coach's departure, outlining the views of their owners.

Chelsea's new co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali felt it was the right time to part ways with Tuchel and take the club forward.

However, ESPN reported that the relationship between the owners and the manager deteriorated due to differences of opinion regarding their transfer strategy.

Collymore, meanwhile, believes that Tuchel won't be managing any of the biggest clubs in Europe any time soon. The Englishman came up with a list of six potential outfits that the German boss could manage.

Collymore wrote in his column for The Sunday People (via West Ham Zone):

“He’s obviously somewhere in between either end of that spectrum – and that’s why I don’t see him automatically getting one of the big European jobs anytime soon. Maybe in Italy, a Juventus or one of the Milan clubs might be looking to make a change during the World Cup and they will be interested."

He added:

“But he can’t hang around too long for fear of becoming yesterday’s man and I wonder if his most likely destination will be one of our B+ clubs, such as Newcastle, West Ham or Aston Villa. Eddie Howe, David Moyes and Steven Gerrard could well be the ones looking over their shoulders and their clubs could afford to pay Tuchel £8m-£10m a year.”

Tuchel joined Chelsea in 2021 and helped them win the Champions League trophy, the UEFA Super cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Stan Collymore comments on newly signed Chelsea forward

Stan Collymore has disagreed with criticism of Chelsea's new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Englishman claims that the former Gabon international will rack up goals for the west London outfit, hailing his abilities as a No. 9.

Collymore also pointed out the pre-existing relationship that Aubameyang had with Thomas Tuchel in their Borussia Dortmund days. Little did he know that the German boss would be fired soon after the forward joined Chelsea.

Collymore told Caught Offside:

“A lot of the arguments and punditry has been around his age, but he’ll score goals. You stick the ball in front of him and he will score goals. He will love living the high-life in London, so from that perspective, there are no problems. What are the downsides?"

He further proclaimed:

“The upside is that he’ll score goals, he’s a fit lad. I don’t worry about his physical shape. He’s worked with [Thomas] Tuchel before of course, so he knows the manager very well."

Aubameyang joined Chelsea this summer from Barcelona in a deal that saw Marcos Alonso move to the Camp Nou. He scored 13 goals in 24 matches for Barcelona.

The Gabonese also played for the Blues' rivals Arsenal, registering 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 matches for the Gunners.

