"He can’t have a match like that when he’s the leader of PSG’s attack" - Pundit slams Kylian Mbappe's 'subdued' performance in Barcelona loss

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) youth player Habib Beye has lambasted Kylian Mbappe for his performance in their UEFA Champions League encounter against Barcelona on Wednesday, April 10.

The Parisians locked horns with the Spaniards in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the Parc des Princes. Raphinha opened the scoring in the 37th minute, putting Barcelona 1-0 up at the break.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele (48') and Vitinha (50') in quick succession at the start of the second half saw PSG swiftly gain the lead. Raphinha then earned a lifeline for the Blaugrana, scoring the equalizer in the 62nd minute and securing his brace.

Andreas Christensen found the back of the net with a header in the 77th minute to complete a comeback victory away in the French capital. Mbappe, meanwhile, failed to have a meaningful impact on the game, registering zero shots on target, which was rather uncharacteristic of the World Cup winner.

The French superstar scored three goals over two legs in the Round of 16 against Real Sociedad to help his side secure a spot in the quarter-finals. He also netted thrice in the group stages.

Criticizing Mbappe for his lackluster display, Beye said on CANAL+ (via GOAL):

"He is the player that should make the difference. He can’t have a match like that when he’s the leader of PSG’s attack. Mbappe lacked intensity today. He wasn’t good and he should be better, I found him subdued and unhappy."

The Parisians will next face Barcelona at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium in the second leg on April 16.

"Mbappe is going to be better in Barcelona" - PSG star Marquinhos makes confident claim ahead of second leg

While Kylian Mbappe had a quiet evening against Barcelona, PSG center-back and skipper Marquinhos remains confident that the French winger will show up in the second leg.

The Brazilian highlighted the 25-year-old's drive and desire to reach the semi-finals as he told reporters after the game (via GOAL):

"Surely Mbappé is going to be better in Barcelona. He is the first one who wants to go to the semifinals, he is a very important player for us. I am sure that he will give the best version of himself in Barcelona."

Speaking about the game, Marquinhos added:

"They were more decisive than us and won the game. It was an open match. People who like football surely liked the game. I think that the people who had PSG as favourites wanted to put pressure on us."

Mbappe has been in extraordinary goalscoring form for the Parisians across competitions this season. He has scored 24 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games while netting six times in Europe. The France international has also contributed eight goals and three assists for PSG in the Coup de France.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique's side have dominated Ligue 1 this campaign, as they lead the standings by 10 points.

