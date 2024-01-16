“He can’t strike a football still” - Ashley Williams makes emphatic claim on ‘bizarre’ Chelsea star

Former Everton defender Ashley Williams has questionned Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling's shooting methods. He stated that the Englishman's shooting technique is wrong despite having a decade of experience at the top level, and it is not close to anything used by others.

Speaking on Vibe With Five, Willams claimed that Sterling hooks the ball instead of striking it like other footballers:

"Would you agree that Raheem Sterling has had a great career. We were saying. What is a bigger mystery? The pyramids in Egypt or the fact that Raheem Sterling is genuinely good and has had a good career. But he can't strike a football still! What a weird thing. I am not taking anything away from him because I think he is very good. Why can't he still can't kick a football? Like everyone else does."

He added:

"Why does he hook everything? I want to get it out there. I think he is a very good player. I am not dissing him. I am just saying. Why have you been in the game at the top level for so long, at three of the best clubs in the country, and if you want I am going to put a 10 by 10 square down 50 yards away and tell him to drop it in there. He wouldn't do it. He would get 1/10. It's bizarre."

Sterling has scored five goals and assisted thrice in 19 Premier League matches this season. He has added two more goals in five domestic cup matches for the Blues this season.

Raheem Sterling talks about his partnership with Cole Palmer at Chelsea

Chelsea added Cole Palmer from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, and the youngster has been in fine form for his new club. The 21-year-old has scored nine times in the league and assisted four times since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Sterling spoke about the partnership he has developed with the new signing and told the media:

"Cole [Palmer] is someone I know very well and someone with a lot of ability. Anything I can do to help him, I try to do. He's got his goal today and he gets in great positions, he can time a pass or cut inside and shoot."

Chelsea sit ninth in the Premier League table with 31 points from 21 matches. They are currently nine points off the top four and are also in the Carabao Cup semifinal, where they trail 1-0 to Middlesbrough after the first leg. The Blues are also active in the FA Cup, where they won their third round clash 4-0 against Preston North End.