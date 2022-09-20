"He can be very temperamental" - Pundits explains what frustrates him about Arsenal star despite 'mature' performance against Brentford 

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has taken a shot at Granit Xhaka despite claiming the Arsenal midfielder showed maturity in the Gunners' 3-0 win over Brentford.

Mikel Arteta's side blitzed the Bees away with goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira doing the damage.

Xhaka's performance in the win was praised as the Swiss international's fine start to the season continues.

The Gunners sit at the top of the Premier League table and are a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Xhaka has made eight appearances, scoring one goal and contributing three assists.

Whelan praised Xhaka's maturity, telling Football Insider:

“He stepped up to the mark on Sunday. Especially when you’re missing a player like Odegaard in the midfield area with his leadership and quality."

He continued,

“It was a really mature performance from Xhaka. He was always involved on the ball, and the cross for Jesus’ goal was absolutely brilliant."

However, Whelan has admitted he gets frustrated with the midfielder's temperament:

“Now we’ve got to see that consistency in his game across a whole season. That’s what frustrates people about Xhaka – he can be very temperamental. It’s been a bit of a turbulent time for him at Arsenal, but when he puts performances in like that – everyone forgets about the bad stuff."

Whelan concluded,

“He shone on Sunday and set the example, and that’s what Mikel Arteta will have wanted to see.”

afcstuff @afcstuff Gabriel Jesus on Xhaka’s assist: “He found me! He jokes sometimes he wants to improve his assists & then he gives me a lot of balls, I’m so happy to play with him. He’s intelligent & a quality player as well. A great ball, a great cross & I can head it to the net, so I’m happy!” Gabriel Jesus on Xhaka’s assist: “He found me! He jokes sometimes he wants to improve his assists & then he gives me a lot of balls, I’m so happy to play with him. He’s intelligent & a quality player as well. A great ball, a great cross & I can head it to the net, so I’m happy!” https://t.co/hUYfvZViTy

Arsenal manager Arteta deserves credit for management of Xhaka

Arteta is behind Xhaka's fine form

In October 2019 Xhaka and Arsenal fans fell out when the Swiss midfielder was booed when substituted in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Xhaka reacted by throwing his shirt to the ground and giving the supporters then swearing in response to the abuse.

The midfielder was the club-captain at the time but soon had the armband permanently taken from him.

Many had expected Xhaka to leave the club off the back of that controversial outburst.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Granit Xhaka. Wearing the captain’s armband. The Arsenal fans chanting his name. Unbelievable turnaround. Granit Xhaka. Wearing the captain’s armband. The Arsenal fans chanting his name. Unbelievable turnaround. https://t.co/aqSdU7e3aa

However, his performances and maturity have improved with each passing season since and under Arteta he has been a star reborn.

The Gunners boss is now playing him in a more advanced role and the midfielder is enjoying success.

Xhaka said back in August that Arteta was the reason he was still at the club (via BBC Sport):

"He [Arteta] is the reason why I'm still at this football club. All of the club knows why I am still here, because three years ago I was gone."

