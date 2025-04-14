“He can do whatever he wants" - Mohamed Salah's comment hints at Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has apparently dropped a hint on Trent Alexander-Arnold's situation at Anfield amid Real Madrid links. The Egyptian superstar produced a fantastic assist to set up Luis Diaz for the Reds' opener in their 2-1 Premier League win against West Ham United on Sunday (April 13).

Salah extended his deal with Liverpool on April 11, putting an end to any doubt regarding his future. The 32-year-old gave the fans the perfect present with a wonderful assist for Luis Diaz in the 18th minute.

The Merseyside giants secured a 2-1 win against the Hammers despite a nervy end to the game. Following the game, Salah said he was happy to finally sign a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield before the end of the season.

He also hoped that Virgil van Dijk, whose contract expires in June, would be the next to commit his future to the club. However, Salah left Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the conversation altogether.

The Egyptian said he would love to play alongside Van Dijk next season, but added that the creative full-back was free to do what he wants. Salah told Sky Sports (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I am glad we managed to do that [contract] before the end of the season. Hopefully, Virgil will be next. He can do whatever he wants but I would love to play with him next season.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly made up his mind to join Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer. The England international came through Liverpool's youth ranks and has won eight trophies with his boyhood club. Alexander-Arnold has made 349 appearances for the Reds to date, having contributed with 22 goals and 90 assists.

Real Madrid plotting another raid on Liverpool along with Trent Alexander-Arnold - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold. As reported by Fichajes.net, Los Blancos have set their sights on the Argentine playmaker, as they look to bolster their midfield.

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer on a free transfer. Along with the England international, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on Mac Allister.

Mac Allister has been a key player for the Reds since his reported £35 million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023. The 26-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 91 appearances for the Merseyside giants to date.

