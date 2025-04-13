Real Madrid planning blockbuster move for Liverpool star along with Trent Alexander-Arnold - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer. As reported by Fichajes.net, the Spanish capital club have expressed their interest in the World Cup-winning midfielder.

Ad

Mac Allister has been a key player for Liverpool since joining them in the summer of 2023 from Brighton & Hove Albion. He reportedly cost the Reds only £35 million and has been one of the best bargain deals in recent years.

An all-action midfielder, Mac Allister has been a livewire in the middle of the park under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot. He has so far made 90 appearances for the Merseyside giants, scoring 13 times and producing 11 assists.

Ad

Trending

The World Cup winner has scored six goals and provided four assists in 44 games this season. He has been a regular alongside Ryan Gravenberch in a double pivot and has contributed both defensively and going forward.

Mac Allister's father recently suggested that his son was happy at Anfield, but left the door open for a move in the future.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are poised to sign Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer. The England international's current deal expires this summer, and he looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Ad

Liverpool among three PL clubs keen on Real Madrid target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly among three Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. As reported by David Ornstein (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are huge admirers of the 19-year-old but face competition from Premier League clubs.

Huijsen has been a revelation under Andoni Iraola since joining Bournemouth last summer from Juventus. The youngster has become the cornerstone of the Cherries' backline and has also earned two senior caps for Spain already.

Ad

Real Madrid reportedly view the Netherlands-born Spain international as a long-term option for the future. Huijsen's father recently traveled to Madrid to visit Los Blancos' facilities, but several English clubs are also stepping up their interest.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the youngster, who reportedly has a £50 million release clause in his deal. Arsenal and Chelsea are also reportedly monitoring the defender's situation at the Vitality Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More