Liverpool among 3 PL clubs to meet £50 million rated Real Madrid target's agents over potential move: Reports

Liverpool are one of the three Premier League clubs that are prepared to meet the agents of Real Madrid target Dean Huijsen, who is valued at £50 million. The 19-year-old has emerged as one of Anfield's priority names on the radar, as they step up their search for a new centre-back.
The Spain international has been a revelation at Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola. He made his senior Spain debut only recently, attracting interest from several of Europe’s heavyweights, including Los Blancos. However, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein (via Madrid Universal), Premier League clubs are taking Huijsen seriously.
Real Madrid are keen on him as part of a defensive rebuild, but have yet to make an official move. The Spanish club reportedly had Huijsen’s father visit their Valdebebas training ground, but they are not working quickly enough. Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have all held discussions with the player’s representatives, overtaking Los Blancos in the race for his signature.
The Reds' interest comes after there was speculation about Ibrahima Konate’s future, while the Gunners join the pursuit as they plan to sell Jakub Kiwior. The Blues, on the other hand, are popular for hoarding young talent, so it is hardly any surprise that they have shown serious interest.
Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also watching developments, but the interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea is reported to be more concrete.
Liverpool midfielder's agent hints at Real Madrid move despite Anfield breakthrough
Ryan Gravenberch has emerged as an important player in Liverpool’s push for the Premier League title. However, his agent’s recent remarks have cast some doubts about his long-term future at Anfield.
The 22-year-old has featured in every Premier League game this season and has become a key part of Arne Slot’s team. But recently, Gravenberch's agent, Jose Fortes, has openly pushed for a move to Real Madrid. Speaking to Marca, he said (via Mirror):
"He's good enough for Real Madrid. We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money. I know they've had their eye on him, but now it's impossible."
It is little surprise that a potential move to Valdebebas would be impossible for Ryan Gravenberch this summer. The Reds are on the verge of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Los Blancos when the full-back potentially runs down his contract at Anfield. It is highly unlikely that the English giants will sanction a sale to the club that look set to poach their vice-captain.