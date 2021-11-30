"He can win the Ballon d'Or one day" - Carlo Ancelotti makes bold claim about in-form Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Vinicius Jr, claiming the Brazilian forward can win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Vinicius impressed in Real Madrid's 2-1 win against Sevilla, scoring an incredible goal at the death to win the game for Los Blancos. The result helped Ancelotti's side extend their lead at the top of La Liga to four points.

When asked about Vincius' performance, Ancelotti said he was pleasantly surprised by the Brazilian's goal-scoring ability.

"An extraordinary goal. A player who has something special in his feet. What surprises me about Vinicius is the quality he has in scoring goals. His individual quality isn't a surprise, I knew he was strong in his dribbling, in one-one-ones, with his pace, but he's surprising everyone now with his capacity to score."

Vinicius has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists from 19 appearances in all competitions.

Ancelotti, on his part, believes the Brazilian has made huge improvements to his game and will be in the race to win the Ballon d'Or one day.

"Vinicius today showed a quality that I don't think he's ever shown before. It's another step he takes to be one of the best in the world. Vinicius has the quality to win the Ballon D'Or one day. The important thing is he focused on being efficient. When the chance comes, you have to take it."

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday as they look to maintain their grip on top spot in La Liga.

"He has to make the difference" - Real Madrid star Casemiro acknowledges Vinicius' improvements this season

Vinicius' performances have not gone unnoticed by his Real Madrid teammates either. Casemiro has suggested that Vinicius will have more responsibility on his shoulders, given his recent displays for the club.

"Vini knows that games are going to be more difficult for him now. We know he'll be man-marked, sometimes by two or three players, but when he gets the slightest chance, he has to make the difference," Casemiro said.

