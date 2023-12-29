"He has the capacity and the potential" - Mauricio Pochettino reckons Chelsea star Cole Palmer can replicate ex-Real Madrid superstar

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has given a glowing verdict of summer signing Cole Palmer by comparing him to former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria.

Palmer has been one of the Blues' best signings under Todd Boehly's co-ownership. The 20-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in the summer for £42.5 million.

The England international has bagged six goals and five assists in 18 games across competitions. He's earned praise for his agility and creativity and Pochettino thinks he could soon be replicating Argentina's World Cup winner Di Maria.

The Chelsea boss spoke about Palmer's potential which he thinks is sky high. He told TNT Sports (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Cole Palmer has been excellent so far. He has the capacity and the potential to be close to Angel Di Maria… with time. Of course he’s still far away, but this type of player that can link, playmaker, have the capacity to score, assist."

Palmer was struggling for game time at City before his move to west London. But, he'd caught the eye with some excellent performances, including in the Cityzens' UEFA Super Cup win against Sevilla.

Pochettino's comparison between Palmer and Di Maria is high praise for the English playmaker. The Argentine is regarded as one of the best creative players in European football history.

Di Maria, 35, enjoyed much success at Real Madrid, posting 36 goals and 85 assists in 190 games. Pochettino coached him at Paris Saint-Germain and the tricky winger managed seven goals and 18 assists in 57 games under his fellow countryman.

Real Madrid loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly set to return to Chelsea at the end of the season

Kepa looks to be heading back to Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will reportedly be heading back to Chelsea once his loan with Real Madrid ends. Spanish outlet AS (via Metro) reports that the La Liga giants have concerns over the Blues goalkeeper's aerial ability and the command of his penalty box.

The 29-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as cover for Thibaut Courtois following his season-ending ACL injury. Kepa has made 15 appearances across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets.

It's claimed that Real Madrid initially wanted to sign Bono from Sevilla but the Moroccan headed to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal. Thus, Carlo Ancelotti turned his attention to Chelsea's Spanish shot-stopper.

Kepa will face competition to reclaim the No.1 jersey at Stamford Bridge. The Blues signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer and he's become Pochettino's first-choice goalkeeper.