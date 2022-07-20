"He didn't care that the guy there before was Leo Messi" - Sid Lowe claims Barcelona star could now leave after being put in a "difficult position"

Renowned journalist Sid Lowe has claimed that Memphis Depay did not care that he was succeeding Lionel Messi at Barcelona, allowing him to dazzle fans with his performances.

Having joined the club as a free agent from Lyon last summer, Depay already sees a big question mark hanging over his future at the Camp Nou. Barca have reinforced their attack with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer, while Ousmane Dembele’s contract has been extended for a couple more years.

With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres also in the mix, it could be difficult for Depay to get regular minutes in the 2022-23 season.

The Dutchman enjoyed an impressive start to life at Barca in the 2021-22 campaign, and looking back, Lowe thought it was down to his nonchalant demeanor.

Sharing his thoughts on the former Lyon man’s future, Lowe told HITC:

“He really stood out at the start of the season. One of the reasons he stood out is that it looked like he didn’t care.He didn’t care that the guy there before was Leo Messi, he didn’t care that this was Barcelona and he didn’t care this was a club full of pressure. He would go through that. He had the strength of personality and character to perform.

“Now, of course, he is in a difficult position, which is for all of those qualities, for all of those things that he showed last season, maybe he’s not a Barcelona player, and in particular, with these kind of players ahead of him.”

Depay has so far featured in 38 competitive games across competitions for the Catalan giants, recording 13 goals and two assists.

Memphis Depay impresses in Barcelona’s pre-season clash with Inter Miami

The Blaugrana took on Inter Miami in the first match of their pre-season tour of the United States on Tuesday night (July 19). They thoroughly dominated the Major League Soccer outfit, securing a massive 6-0 win.

Depay did not start the match and was introduced in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s place at half-time. The 28-year-old forward assisted Gavi in the 55th minute, setting up the teenager with an impeccable low cross from a corner.

Fourteen minutes later, Depay scored a superb goal, getting past his marker with a clever bit of skill and finishing emphatically.

SPORTbible @sportbible Memphis Depay with a filthy goal for Barcelona last night. He’s available for a cut price of £25m apparently… Memphis Depay with a filthy goal for Barcelona last night. He’s available for a cut price of £25m apparently… 👀 https://t.co/RarV4YnuKR

It was a display of intent by the Dutch international, and fans will hope for another spirited performance when Barcelona cross paths with Real Madrid on Saturday night (July 23).

