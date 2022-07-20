Fabrizio Romano says "Chelsea have been interested in" signing Manchester United target "for weeks" 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea have long been interested in Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong, but are not likely to make a move.

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing De Jong from Barcelona this summer. Although it is believed that the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Barcelona, the player himself is reluctant to leave the Camp Nou.

New United boss Erik ten Hag, who coached De Jong during their time together at Ajax, currently lacks creative midfielders in his ranks.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have seemingly been busy reinforcing their defense, having already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. But according to Romano, they have their eyes on De Jong as well.

In his latest column for CaughtOffside Substack (via CaughtOffside), the Italian transfer guru wrote:

“Chelsea have been interested in Frenkie de Jong for weeks, but they know that Man United have an agreement with Barcelona, and also that Frenkie as of today has no plans to leave Spain.

“So far, De Jong remains on the same idea – so Chelsea will not submit offers until they know that Frenkie has different ideas.”

De Jong, who joined Barcelona from Ajax for €75 million in 2019, has struggled to live up to his potential at the Camp Nou. He has so far featured in 140 games across competitions for the Catalan giants, recording 13 goals and 17 assists. The Dutchman helped Barca win the Copa del Rey in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United looking sharp in pre-season, while Chelsea trying to find rhythm

Ten Hag has been off to a flying start at Manchester United. The Red Devils have won all three of their pre-season fixtures, playing some eye-catching football.

United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool. They next took on Melbourne Victory, securing a 4-1 victory against the Australian outfit. In their latest pre-season bout, they beat Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace 3-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Blues, on the other hand, did not get off to as explosive a start as their Premier League rivals. They looked off-pace in their pre-season opener against Club America, requiring a late Timo Werner winner to seal a 2-1 win.

They, however, will have the perfect opportunity to get back into the groove when they take on MLS Club Charlotte FC on Wednesday night (July 20) at the Bank of America Stadium.

