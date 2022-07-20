"Her children could lead a quieter life there" - Shakira reportedly blames Barcelona star Pique for media stalking and wants to move to Miami to provide her family more freedom 

Pop sensation Shakira has allegedly claimed that Barcelona star Gerard Pique is the reason why their children cannot move freely around the Catalonian capital. The singer wishes to take her children to Miami, Florida, where they can “lead a quieter life”.

After over a decade together, Pique and Shakira have split. The duo are currently in a court battle over custody of their two boys, Sasha and Milan. Their father wishes to keep them in Barcelona, where they would be able to continue with their education, uninterrupted.

Shakira, on the other hand, wants to take them to Florida, where they can be around friends and family and live a generally quieter life.

A source told Informalia (via Marca):

“It's the perfect city to go unnoticed and away from the press.

“Her children could lead a quieter life there. Besides, they have great friends there. And that is what he wants, that this separation does not harm his children.”

Shakira will reportedly try to show that it is because of the Barcelona defender that their children have lost their quality of life. The footballer, whom Shakira holds accountable for the separation, supposedly has a knack for being in the spotlight, thanks to his parties, outings, and trips.

Since the Barca centre-back is always in the news, Sasha and Milan supposedly have a hard time moving around freely in Barcelona. Moving to Florida could take them away from media stalking and help them have a more private childhood.

Pique caught listening to Shakira’s music in his car

The power couple’s separation has been a hot topic in the Spanish press for a good few weeks now. Every move of theirs is tracked and dissected, with the media trying their best to get the juiciest scoops.

Four days ago, Pique gave them a good scoop after being recorded listening to one of his ex-partner’s hits in his car.

TikTok user @carmonaa.23 (via Sport Bible) recorded the former Manchester United defender listening to “Inevitable,” a hit from the Colombian singer’s 1998 album “Dónde Están los Ladrones?”.

As the enthusiasts snapped and recorded him from the outside of his car, the 35-year-old did not look exactly thrilled. But considering the situation he is going through, it is hardly unexpected.

